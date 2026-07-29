Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, July 30

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Rose Bowl, Southampton

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Tristan Stubbs to be top Southern Brave Men runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm

3pts 6-1 Paddy Power

Sophie Molineux to be player of the match in Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

1pt 9-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix predictions

Southern Brave Men have won six of their seven meetings with Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred but they are under pressure going into Thursday's clash at the Rose Bowl.

The Brave lost their first three games and England fast bowler Jofra Archer is yet to take a wicket this season.

Birmingham Phoenix smashed a mammoth 212-4 to beat Trent Rockets in their opener before being rolled over for 100 in a thumping defeat at Manchester Super Giants on Sunday.

Bookmakers expect a tight contest but the Brave's South African star Tristan Stubbs is an eye-catching price to top-score for the hosts.

Stubbs struck 43 not out and 38 in their last two defeats against Sunrisers Leeds and MI London. And the middle-order man has excellent course form at the Rose Bowl, where he scored 69 not out, 31, 36, 27 not out, 41 and 24 in six T20 Blast appearances for Hampshire this summer.

The Brave Women won all eight league-stage matches in 2025 and they have started this summer with three straight victories.

The last of those successes was Monday's nerve-jangling one-run win over MI London and they are clear favourites to beat the Phoenix at home.

Birmingham were skittled for 60 in their opening fixture against Trent Rockets and rain denied them the chance to redeem themselves in Manchester on Sunday.

Brave captain Sophie Molineux has already enjoyed a memorable summer in England as she led Australia to T20 World Cup glory at Lord's.

The spinning all-rounder is worth backing to be named player of the match – an award she won in the Brave's first home game against Welsh Fire, in which she scored 22 off 16 balls before taking 3-14.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Men 10-11 Birmingham Phoenix Men 10-11

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Women 4-6 Birmingham Phoenix Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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