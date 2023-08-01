The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Wednesday's matches

Where to watch

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals

Women's: Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11.30am

Men's: Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Women's: Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

Men's: Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm

Best bet

Oval Invincibles Women to beat London Spirit Women

2pts 8-11 general

Josh Tongue to take two or more wickets in Welsh Fire Men v Manchester Originals Men

1pt 7-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wednesday's The Hundred predictions

Targeting a third title in as many years in 2023, Oval Invincibles Women begin their latest Hundred campaign against London Spirit at Lord's on Wednesday and a winning start can be expected from the champions.

The Invincibles' women have been crowned winners in both seasons of The Hundred to date, winning five of their six regular-season matches last year before easing past Southern Brave in the final.

Led by ace skipper Dane van Niekerk, the Invincibles' squad oozes quality with overseas talents Suzie Bates and Marizanne Kapp joined by English starlet Alice Capsey.

And the champions can send out a statement of intent to any pretenders to their crown with an opening win over the Spirit, who will be hoping for a better season after finishing second-from-bottom in 2022.

The Invincibles thrashed the Lord's-based Spirit by nine wickets at HQ last year and can dominate again.

Manchester Originals were runners-up in the men's competition last year, losing to Trent Rockets by two wickets in the final, and they will be determined to go one step further this time around.

Captain Jos Buttler is confident his team can go the distance and both he and fellow England limited-overs international Phil Salt, who scored a combined 556 runs in The Hundred last year, will be key to their chances.

But punters should not overlook the bowling options at Manchester's disposal and Josh Tongue is one player who could be set for a decent campaign.

Tongue made a positive impression for England's Test team this summer, taking ten wickets in two matches against Ireland and Australia, and he is worth a bet to claim a couple of scalps in his side's first match against Welsh Fire.

The Fire were hopeless last season, failing to win any of their eight matches, and England Test opener Ben Duckett, who was the Fire's leading runscorer in both of their Hundred campaigns to date, has moved to Birmingham Phoenix.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport