The Hundred: MI London vs Trent Rockets & Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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MI London v Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 8

Starts Women's match 11.30am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue The Oval

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 8

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Rose Bowl, Southampton

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ben Duckett to score most fours in MI London Men vs Trent Rockets Men

2pts 3-1 bet365

Jos Buttler to hit two or more sixes in Southern Brave Men vs Manchester Super Giants Men

2pts 13-8 bet365

The Hundred predictions

MI London vs Trent Rockets

The top two in the men’s Hundred face off at The Oval as MI London host league leaders Trent Rockets in Saturday’s early game.

The Rockets have won their last five matches after losing their tournament opener, while MI London have recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this summer as they appear to be finding form just at the right time.

A win for the Rockets will see them all but secure top spot, but if MI London can come out on top they pair will be level on points with just one game to play and net run rate will be the deciding factor.

Ben Duckett has been in flying form this summer, only once scoring less than 22 runs, and his four-hitting ability in this tournament is unmatched.

The England opener has smashed 38 in six innings, 16 more than any other player in the competition. Backing the Rockets man to hit the most fours in the match looks a shrewd play given his form and the regularity that he has been hitting the boundary this summer.

In the women’s game, which starts the day, Trent Rockets are clear favourites to get the better of MI London, who are second-bottom of the standings and have little chance of making it through to the elimination stage given they have won only one of their six matches.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants

In the later game between Southern Brave and Manchester Super Giants, it could be worth backing Jos Buttler to hit two or more sixes.

The England star just broke the record to become the all-time leading runscorer in T20 cricket when helping his side to victory over the Welsh Fire.

The batter smashed 51 off 20 deliveries, ending his innings with back-to-back sixes to win the match for his side. Buttler has hit 20 sixes in six innings, and only leading runscorer Mitchell Marsh has hit more than the Super Giants man.

In the women’s game, second take on third and the Brave, who sit six points clear of the Super Giants, look strong enough to make it six wins from seven matches.

MI London v Trent Rockets odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's matches at The Oval:

Match winner Odds MI London Men 10-11 Trent Rockets Men 10-11

Match winner Odds MI London Women 13-10 Trent Rockets Women 8-13

Odds correct at time of publication

Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's matches at the Rose Bowl:

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Men Evs Manchester Super Giants Men 4-5

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Women 4-6 Manchester Super Giants Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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