Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info

Date Friday, July 31

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ben Duckett to score most match 4s

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm

3pts 3-1 bet365

Smriti Mandhana top Manchester Super Giants Women’s runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

1pt 12-5 Paddy Power

Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets predictions

Trent Rockets have had the better of this fixture in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings with Manchester Super Giants. The visitors head to Old Trafford on the back of successive victories and England opener Ben Duckett looks the standout bet to hit the most fours in the match.

Duckett has been the competition's form batter, leading the run-scoring charts with 176 runs at an average of 88. He has also struck a tournament-high 26 fours in just three innings, double that of any other player.

The left-hander made 75 and 52 in his last two knocks, continuing the excellent form he showed for England earlier this summer in the white-ball game. His style is built around timing and placement rather than power, making him an excellent option for hitting most fours in the match.

Smriti Mandhana has made a superb start to this year's Women’s Hundred and is the standout pick to finish as Manchester Super Giants Women’s top run scorer. The India opener has 105 runs from just two innings, with an unbeaten 88 and 17 in her opening knock. Her 88 is the highest score of the women’s tournament to date and came in the match-winning chase against Sunrisers Leeds.

Her consistency and ability to bat through the innings make her the obvious choice to lead the Super Giants' scoring once again.

Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Men 4-5 Trent Rockets Men Evs

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Women 8-11 Trent Rockets Women 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

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