The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds dates, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, August 11

Women's match 2.45pm

Men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Sky Sports Cricket

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sunrisers Leeds Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Deepti Sharma to be player of the match in Manchester Super Giants Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.45pm

1pt 14-1 Paddy Power

The Hundred predictions

Sunrisers Leeds won all four of their home fixtures in the men's Hundred and they can finish the league stage with an away victory against Manchester Super Giants.

Leeds are charging towards the playoffs, winning five of their last six matches, while Manchester kept alive their hopes of a top-three finish by beating Welsh Fire and Southern Brave.

Super Giants skipper Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa for personal reasons but Essex's Paul Walter has stepped up as opener, cracking 101 runs from 50 balls in their last two wins.

However, no team in the competition has a stronger top order than Leeds, whose Australian star Mitchell Marsh has racked up 374 runs in seven innings.

Ryan Rickelton, Harry Brook and captain Zak Crawley are also matchwinners with the bat and their last three games produced victories by 37 runs, 45 runs and 71 runs.

The Sunrisers' only recent setback was a five-run loss to table-topping Trent Rockets and they look a tempting bet to enjoy a successful trip across the Pennines.

India star Deepti Sharma has been a big hit for Sunrisers Leeds Credit: ECB via Getty Images

Sharma to play a leading role

Manchester Super Giants Women started the final round of fixtures in third place, just two points ahead of Sunrisers Leeds.

Tuesday's game is a shootout for the final playoff place and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma should relish the big occasion.

She was player of the tournament in India's 50-over World Cup triumph last year, scoring 58 and taking 5-39 against South Africa in the final.

Deepti has been superb with the ball for the Sunrisers recently, claiming 2-18, 3-11 and 3-13 in her last three outings.

She has not had many opportunities with the bat but scored a Test half-century against England at Lord's in her last match before The Hundred and struck a six to seal London Spirit's victory in the 2024 final.

Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's matches at Old Trafford:

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Men Evs Sunrisers Leeds Men 4-5

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Women 10-11 Sunrisers Leeds Women 10-11

Odds correct at time of publication

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