The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets vs London Spirit predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, July 26

Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, July 26

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Will Smeed to be top Birmingham Phoenix Men runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Trent Rockets Women to beat London Spirit Women

​BBC Two & Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

2pts 4-6 general

The Hundred predictions

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Super Giants Men and Birmingham Phoenix Men won their opening games of The Hundred season by similar margins – seven and ten runs – but in contrasting styles.

The Mancunians narrowly defended a total of 138-9 against London Spirit at Lord's before the Phoenix racked up the second-highest score in Hundred history, 214-4, against Trent Rockets on Friday.

Phoenix opener Will Smeed became the first player to score a century in the 100-ball competition in August 2022 and he looks primed for more success this summer.

Smeed made 48, 89, 46, 52, 21 and 49 in his last six T20 Blast games for Somerset before cracking 51 off 28 balls in the win over the Rockets.

The Super Giants Women were devastating with the new ball on Thursday, reducing the Spirit to 28-5 on their way to a seven-wicket win at Lord's.

That does not bode well for the Phoenix Women, who were skittled for 64 by the Rockets despite captain Ellyse Perry's knock of 39.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

Trent Rockets Women are solid favourites to follow up their rout of the Phoenix by beating London Spirit at Trent Bridge.

The Rockets are missing England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is managing a calf injury, but still look formidable opponents.

Australia internationals Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney and Kim Garth, who took 2-5 from 15 balls on Friday, are the star names.

But uncapped Aussie spinner Samantha Bates (3-10) and veteran all-rounder Georgia Elwiss (3-13) were also superb at Edgbaston and they should trouble the Spirit's batting unit.

The Spirit Men hope to welcome back batsman Jonny Bairstow, who missed their loss to the Super Giants due to a niggle. They are 11-10 to upset the Rockets, who were beaten finalists in 2025.

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Old Trafford:

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Men 8-11 Birmingham Phoenix Men 11-10

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Women 4-7 Birmingham Phoenix Women 11-8

Odds correct at time of publication

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Trent Bridge:

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Men 8-11 London Spirit Men 11-10

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Women 4-6 London Spirit Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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