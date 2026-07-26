Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:10 MunichHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:10 MunichHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets vs London Spirit predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for today's matches in The Hundred – Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

Will Smeed powered Birmingham Phoenix to a huge total against Trent Rockets
Will Smeed powered Birmingham Phoenix to a huge total against Trent RocketsCredit: ECB via Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, July 26
Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Old Trafford, Manchester
TV Sky Sports Cricket

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, July 26
Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Will Smeed to be top Birmingham Phoenix Men runscorer
Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Trent Rockets Women to beat London Spirit Women 
​BBC Two & Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm
2pts 4-6 general

The Hundred predictions

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Super Giants Men and Birmingham Phoenix Men won their opening games of The Hundred season by similar margins – seven and ten runs – but in contrasting styles.

The Mancunians narrowly defended a total of 138-9 against London Spirit at Lord's before the Phoenix racked up the second-highest score in Hundred history, 214-4, against Trent Rockets on Friday.

Phoenix opener Will Smeed became the first player to score a century in the 100-ball competition in August 2022 and he looks primed for more success this summer.

Smeed made 48, 89, 46, 52, 21 and 49 in his last six T20 Blast games for Somerset before cracking 51 off 28 balls in the win over the Rockets.

The Super Giants Women were devastating with the new ball on Thursday, reducing the Spirit to 28-5 on their way to a seven-wicket win at Lord's.

That does not bode well for the Phoenix Women, who were skittled for 64 by the Rockets despite captain Ellyse Perry's knock of 39. 

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

Trent Rockets Women are solid favourites to follow up their rout of the Phoenix by beating London Spirit at Trent Bridge.

The Rockets are missing England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is managing a calf injury, but still look formidable opponents.

Australia internationals Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney and Kim Garth, who took 2-5 from 15 balls on Friday, are the star names.

But uncapped Aussie spinner Samantha Bates (3-10) and veteran all-rounder Georgia Elwiss (3-13) were also superb at Edgbaston and they should trouble the Spirit's batting unit.

The Spirit Men hope to welcome back batsman Jonny Bairstow, who missed their loss to the Super Giants due to a niggle. They are 11-10 to upset the Rockets, who were beaten finalists in 2025.

Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Old Trafford:

Match winnerOdds
Manchester Super Giants Men8-11
Birmingham Phoenix Men11-10
Match winnerOdds
Manchester Super Giants Women4-7
Birmingham Phoenix Women11-8

Odds correct at time of publication

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Trent Bridge:

Match winnerOdds
Trent Rockets Men8-11
London Spirit Men11-10
Match winnerOdds
Trent Rockets Women4-6
London Spirit Women6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 26: Back our acca at 5-1 

Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds 

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Sports Betting Journalist

Published on inCricket

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inCricket
more inCricket