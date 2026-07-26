- More
The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets vs London Spirit predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for today's matches in The Hundred – Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, July 26
Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Old Trafford, Manchester
TV Sky Sports Cricket
Trent Rockets vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, July 26
Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix
The Hundred betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Will Smeed to be top Birmingham Phoenix Men runscorer
Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
2pts 7-2 Paddy Power
Trent Rockets Women to beat London Spirit Women
BBC Two & Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm
2pts 4-6 general
The Hundred predictions
Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix
Manchester Super Giants Men and Birmingham Phoenix Men won their opening games of The Hundred season by similar margins – seven and ten runs – but in contrasting styles.
The Mancunians narrowly defended a total of 138-9 against London Spirit at Lord's before the Phoenix racked up the second-highest score in Hundred history, 214-4, against Trent Rockets on Friday.
Phoenix opener Will Smeed became the first player to score a century in the 100-ball competition in August 2022 and he looks primed for more success this summer.
Smeed made 48, 89, 46, 52, 21 and 49 in his last six T20 Blast games for Somerset before cracking 51 off 28 balls in the win over the Rockets.
The Super Giants Women were devastating with the new ball on Thursday, reducing the Spirit to 28-5 on their way to a seven-wicket win at Lord's.
That does not bode well for the Phoenix Women, who were skittled for 64 by the Rockets despite captain Ellyse Perry's knock of 39.
Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
Trent Rockets Women are solid favourites to follow up their rout of the Phoenix by beating London Spirit at Trent Bridge.
The Rockets are missing England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is managing a calf injury, but still look formidable opponents.
Australia internationals Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney and Kim Garth, who took 2-5 from 15 balls on Friday, are the star names.
But uncapped Aussie spinner Samantha Bates (3-10) and veteran all-rounder Georgia Elwiss (3-13) were also superb at Edgbaston and they should trouble the Spirit's batting unit.
The Spirit Men hope to welcome back batsman Jonny Bairstow, who missed their loss to the Super Giants due to a niggle. They are 11-10 to upset the Rockets, who were beaten finalists in 2025.
Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Old Trafford:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Manchester Super Giants Men
|8-11
|Birmingham Phoenix Men
|11-10
|Match winner
|Odds
|Manchester Super Giants Women
|4-7
|Birmingham Phoenix Women
|11-8
Odds correct at time of publication
Trent Rockets vs London Spirit odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Trent Bridge:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Trent Rockets Men
|8-11
|London Spirit Men
|11-10
|Match winner
|Odds
|Trent Rockets Women
|4-6
|London Spirit Women
|6-5
Odds correct at time of publication
Read more from Racing Post Sport:
Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 26: Back our acca at 5-1
Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCricket
Last updated
- The Hundred: Brave bowlers face daunting test at Headingley
- The Hundred: Punters should favour Currie in Edgbaston clash
- The Hundred: Super Giants should show their big-hitting prowess at Lord's
- The Hundred: Fire Men could pour cold water on Brave hopes
- The Hundred: Trent Rockets should take off under Billings
- The Hundred: Brave bowlers face daunting test at Headingley
- The Hundred: Punters should favour Currie in Edgbaston clash
- The Hundred: Super Giants should show their big-hitting prowess at Lord's
- The Hundred: Fire Men could pour cold water on Brave hopes
- The Hundred: Trent Rockets should take off under Billings