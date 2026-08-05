London Spirit vs MI London: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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London Spirit vs MI London dates, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Lord's, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket

London Spirit vs MI London betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Dewald Brevis to be top London Spirit Men runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

2pts 6-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Chinelle Henry to be top MI London Women runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

1pt 10-1 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

London Spirit Men vs MI London Men predictions

London Spirit Men conceded a record total of 241-2 in Tuesday's 37-run defeat to Sunrisers Leeds, who struck 21 sixes from 100 balls at Headingley.

The Spirit are likely to face very different conditions in their home fixture against MI London at Lord's.

They were bowled out for 105 in their last game at the venue but opponents Southern Brave needed 97 deliveries to reach their modest victory target.

South Africa international Dewald Brevis was dismissed for one in that game, one of four victims for Jofra Archer, but he looks a big price to top-score against MI London.

Brevis sealed the Spirit's seven-wicket win over MI London at The Oval, cracking an unbeaten 37 from 18 balls, and he scored 22, 39 and 38 in his other three innings in The Hundred this summer.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan took 5-17 in MI London's victory over Manchester Super Giants on Sunday but he has left to play in Afghanistan's ODI series in Ireland.

London Spirit Women vs MI London Women predictions

London Spirit Women tied with MI London Women at The Oval last month and the capital clubs have lost seven of their other eight matches this season.

MI London, winless in 2026, had lost their previous three meetings with the Spirit before that tie.

Batting has been tricky at Lord's this summer so it could be worth chancing lower-order batter Chinelle Henry to top-score for the visitors.

The West Indies all-rounder thumped 33 off just 12 balls in the home game against the Spirit and top-scored with 30 in her side's defeat at Welsh Fire.

Henry made a quickfire 16 in Sunday's loss to the Super Giants, when Kira Chathli's 18 was the highest score of the innings.

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London Spirit vs MI London odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Lord's:

Match winner Odds London Spirit Men 6-5 MI London Men 4-6

Match winner Odds London Spirit Women 8-11 MI London Women 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

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