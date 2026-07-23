The Hundred: London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, July 23

Starts Women's match 2.45pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Lord's, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket

London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Manchester Super Giants Men to hit most sixes

2pts 7-5 Paddy Power

Grace Ballinger to be top Manchester Super Giants Women wicket-taker

1pt 5-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

The Hundred prediction

London Spirit Men vs Manchester Super Giants Men

Lord's hosted a high-scoring ODI between England and India on Sunday and there should be more batting fireworks when London Spirit face Manchester Super Giants.

The Spirit's new signings include Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone but the Super Giants are a tempting bet to hit more sixes than their hosts.

Manchester's main man Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 41 off 13 balls against India on Sunday, having smashed eight sixes in a T20 innings of 131 against them at the Rose Bowl.

New Zealand's Tim Seifert has developed his power-hitting game impressively over the past two years and Heinrich Klaasen, another of the Super Giants' overseas stars, averages two sixes per innings in the IPL.

The new-look Spirit are slight favourites despite having lost their last three meetings with the Manchester franchise.

London Spirit Women vs Manchester Super Giants Women

The Spirit Women are captained by Charlie Dean, who will be up against her fellow England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

The spin twins are second and third in the ICC's T20 bowling rankings but Ecclestone could be overshadowed by Super Giants teammate Grace Ballinger at Lord's.

Batters tend to treat Ecclestone with respect, meaning more wicket-taking opportunities for the other bowlers, and Ballinger goes into The Hundred in great form.

The left-armer took 20 wickets in ten appearances in The Blaze's triumphant T20 Blast campaign this summer and won The Hundred with Northern Superchargers last season.

London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match:

Match winner Odds London Spirit Men 4-5 Manchester Super Giants Men Evs

Match winner Odds London Spirit Women 10-11 Manchester Super Giants Women 10-11

Odds correct at time of publication

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

Thursday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, day six betting tips and odds

Hull FC vs Hull KR: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Steve Palmer's 3M Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.