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The Hundred: London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for tonight's match in The Hundred – London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants
London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, July 23
Starts Women's match 2.45pm; men's match 6.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Lord's, London
TV Sky Sports Cricket
London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Manchester Super Giants Men to hit most sixes
2pts 7-5 Paddy Power
Grace Ballinger to be top Manchester Super Giants Women wicket-taker
1pt 5-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power
The Hundred prediction
London Spirit Men vs Manchester Super Giants Men
Lord's hosted a high-scoring ODI between England and India on Sunday and there should be more batting fireworks when London Spirit face Manchester Super Giants.
The Spirit's new signings include Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone but the Super Giants are a tempting bet to hit more sixes than their hosts.
Manchester's main man Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 41 off 13 balls against India on Sunday, having smashed eight sixes in a T20 innings of 131 against them at the Rose Bowl.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert has developed his power-hitting game impressively over the past two years and Heinrich Klaasen, another of the Super Giants' overseas stars, averages two sixes per innings in the IPL.
The new-look Spirit are slight favourites despite having lost their last three meetings with the Manchester franchise.
London Spirit Women vs Manchester Super Giants Women
The Spirit Women are captained by Charlie Dean, who will be up against her fellow England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.
The spin twins are second and third in the ICC's T20 bowling rankings but Ecclestone could be overshadowed by Super Giants teammate Grace Ballinger at Lord's.
Batters tend to treat Ecclestone with respect, meaning more wicket-taking opportunities for the other bowlers, and Ballinger goes into The Hundred in great form.
The left-armer took 20 wickets in ten appearances in The Blaze's triumphant T20 Blast campaign this summer and won The Hundred with Northern Superchargers last season.
London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match:
|Match winner
|Odds
|London Spirit Men
|4-5
|Manchester Super Giants Men
|Evs
|Match winner
|Odds
|London Spirit Women
|10-11
|Manchester Super Giants Women
|10-11
Odds correct at time of publication
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