The Hundred: Super Giants' six-hitters pose threat to Trent Rockets in Lord's finale

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Men's Hundred final date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 16

Starts 6pm

Venue Lord's, London

TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

Women's Hundred final dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 16

Starts 2.15pm

Competition The Hundred final

Venue Lord's, London

TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

Best bets

Manchester Super Giants Men to hit most sixes

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix, 6pm

3pts 8-13 Paddy Power

Beth Mooney to be top Trent Rockets Women runscorer

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix, 2.15pm

2pts 16-5 Hills

The Hundred predictions

Trent Rockets have a formidable head-to-head record against Manchester Super Giants, their opponents in Sunday's final of the men's Hundred at Lord's.

The Rockets have won six of the seven meetings between the teams and are captained by Sam Billings, who led MI London to the title in each of the past three years.

Billings' new team finished top of this summer's league table, winning their last six matches, and are worthy favourites to beat the Super Giants at the Home of Cricket.

However, Manchester's power hitters found their form at the perfect time and they have struck more sixes than their last four opponents.

Opener Paul Walter has made a stunning impact since replacing Aiden Markram at the top of the order.

The Essex left-hander has hit 17 sixes in four innings – eight of them in his matchwinning 80 in Friday's playoff Eliminator against Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval.

Leeds had looked like the best batting team in the competition until they ran into the Super Giants, who cracked 24 sixes to the Sunrisers' ten in their final league fixture and the Eliminator.

Big-game performer Mooney to come to the party

The Rockets also topped the women's standings, qualifying automatically for the final, and they take on defending champions Sunrisers Leeds.

The Sunrisers won their final four league games, with international stars Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma showing their class, before a five-wicket victory over Southern Brave in the Eliminator.

However, they should be wary of Rockets opener Beth Mooney, who was player of the match for her knock of 64 in Australia's T20 World Cup final win over England at Lord's earlier this summer.

Mooney has had six low scores in eight games in The Hundred but she made fifties in her other two innings and is the ultimate big-match performer.

She scored half-centuries in her last four tournament finals for Australia and cracked 61 not out off 39 balls on her Lord's debut for London Spirit in The Hundred in 2022.

The Hundred final odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's finals at Lord's:

Men's final Odds Trent Rockets 4-5 Manchester Super Giants

Evs

Women's final Odds Trent Rockets 4-5 Sunrisers Leeds

Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

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