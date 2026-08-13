The Hundred Eliminator: Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men & Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men dates, start time & TV info

Date Friday, August 14

Starts 6pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue The Oval, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women dates, start time & TV info

Date Friday, August 14

Starts 2.15pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue The Oval, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

The Hundred Eliminator betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Mitchell Marsh top Sunrisers Leeds Men runscorer

2pts 5-2 general

Annabel Sutherland top Sunrisers Leeds Women runscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

Sunrisers Leeds Men & Sunrisers Leeds Women

1pt double 5-2 BoyleSports

The Hundred Eliminator predictions

Manchester Super Giants Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Manchester Super Giants cruised to a ten-wicket success against Sunrisers Leeds at Old Trafford on Tuesday to seal their place in the Hundred Eliminator, but repeating the feat at The Oval with a spot in the final on the line will not be easy.

Tim Seifert put on a show in chase of a mediocre 127, taking his tally of runs for the tournament to 322 thanks to a contribution of 80, and was helped to the finishing line by Paul Walter who chipped in with 44.

However, it was a rare off day with the bat for Sunrisers, who had cleared 186 runs in four of their previous seven matches, and they have shown themselves to have the most destructive opening partnership in the competition.

Mitchell Marsh is the leading runscorer in the competition with 406 runs in eight games while Ryan Rickelton has 291 and has got stronger as things have progressed. With Harry Brook, Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence providing the supporting cast, it is hard to see the visitors failing to fire again.

Sunrisers Leeds eased to an eight-wicket win over the Manchester franchise in their opening exchange in July, when Marsh fired 63 runs off 26 balls to set the scene, and he can lead by example in what is effectively a semi-final.

Marsh was caught for 32 in Tuesday’s humbling but that was still enough to top score for his team and that remains his lowest score of the tournament.

The explosive Australian is hard to halt once he gets going - he has four half-centuries in eight outings - and he will be motivated to get it right for his side at the second time of asking.

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Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women

After an inconsistent start, Sunrisers Leeds Women reeled off four straight victories to reach the Eliminator and Tuesday’s 41-run success over Manchester Super Giants highlights that they may be peaking at the perfect time.

While Leeds are growing in belief, three straight losses have dented the confidence of Southern Brave and they will be hoping that they can rediscover the form that saw them overcome Sunrisers by five wickets at the end of July.

But Australian aces Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland have clicked into top gear for the Leeds outfit and are the top two runscorers in the women’s competition, making Sunrisers tough to oppose.

Litchfield was dismissed for 27 in the win over Manchester but that came off just 12 deliveries and prior to that she made 71 not out against Birmingham Phoenix and 55 against the Welsh Fire.

Litchfield has the advantage of opening the batting but Sutherland has been coming in at four to inflict serious damage at the end of an innings, and her last four scores read 59 not out, 37 not out, 28 and 62 not out.

The Hundred Eliminator odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Friday's Eliminators at The Oval:

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Men 10-11 Sunrisers Leeds Men 10-11



Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Women 4-6 Southern Brave Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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