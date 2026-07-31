The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire & London Spirit vs Southern Brave predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 1

Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV Sky Sports Cricket

London Spirit vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 1

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Lord's, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Rehan Ahmed to be player of the match in Birmingham Phoenix Men vs Welsh Fire Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

1pt 13-1 Paddy Power

London Spirit Women to beat Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

2pts 13-10 bet365

The Hundred predictions

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

Birmingham Phoenix Men lost captain Jacob Bethell to injury just before the start of The Hundred season but they have another of England's spinning all-rounders in their ranks.

Rehan Ahmed has a huge role to play with bat and ball for the Phoenix, who take on Welsh Fire at Edgbaston in their fourth game of the campaign.

They are aiming to bounce back from disappointing batting displays in defeats to Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave, in which they made 100 all out and 116-9.

Rehan's 48 off 25 balls, featuring five sixes, helped Birmingham to a high-scoring home win over Trent Rockets in their opening fixture.

And the leg-spinner, who claimed five wickets in his last two games, is a big price to be named player of the match against the Fire.

Rehan's recent victims include South Africa stars Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs, as well as Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and he is likely to bat at number three for Birmingham.

The Phoenix Women are chasing their first win after a washout and two defeats this season while the Fire were outclassed in Wednesday's eight-wicket loss to Trent Rockets.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave

Southern Brave Women won all eight of their league matches last season and they are halfway to repeating that achievement in 2026.

They saw off the struggling Phoenix by 24 runs on Thursday but their previous three wins were by narrow margins, including a one-run home victory over MI London.

The Brave's winning streak could come to an end at Lord's as opponents London Spirit have a host of potential matchwinners in their line-up.

The Spirit were bowled out for 80 in their first game but responded with a win over the Rockets and a derby tie against MI London at The Oval.

Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Deandra Dottin and captain Charlie Dean provide a world-class core to the side and Australia's Grace Harris and England wicketkeeper Amy Jones form a strong opening pair.

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius (64 off 28 balls) and Dewald Brevis (37 not out off 18) powered the Spirit Men to a derby win over MI London this week.

London bid to follow up by beating the Brave, who snapped a three-match losing streak by defending a target of 129 against the Phoenix on Thursday.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Edgbaston:

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Men Evs Welsh Fire Men 4-5

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women 4-5 Welsh Fire Women Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

London Spirit vs Southern Brave odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Lord's:

Match winner Odds London Spirit Men 10-11 Southern Brave Men 10-11

Match winner Odds London Spirit Women 13-10 Southern Brave Women 8-13

Odds correct at time of publication

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