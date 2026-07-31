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The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire & London Spirit vs Southern Brave predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches in The Hundred – Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire & London Spirit vs Southern Brave
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire dates, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, August 1
Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham
TV Sky Sports Cricket
London Spirit vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, August 1
Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue Lord's, London
TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix
The Hundred betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Rehan Ahmed to be player of the match in Birmingham Phoenix Men vs Welsh Fire Men
Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
1pt 13-1 Paddy Power
London Spirit Women to beat Southern Brave Women
Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm
2pts 13-10 bet365
The Hundred predictions
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
Birmingham Phoenix Men lost captain Jacob Bethell to injury just before the start of The Hundred season but they have another of England's spinning all-rounders in their ranks.
Rehan Ahmed has a huge role to play with bat and ball for the Phoenix, who take on Welsh Fire at Edgbaston in their fourth game of the campaign.
They are aiming to bounce back from disappointing batting displays in defeats to Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave, in which they made 100 all out and 116-9.
Rehan's 48 off 25 balls, featuring five sixes, helped Birmingham to a high-scoring home win over Trent Rockets in their opening fixture.
And the leg-spinner, who claimed five wickets in his last two games, is a big price to be named player of the match against the Fire.
Rehan's recent victims include South Africa stars Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs, as well as Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and he is likely to bat at number three for Birmingham.
The Phoenix Women are chasing their first win after a washout and two defeats this season while the Fire were outclassed in Wednesday's eight-wicket loss to Trent Rockets.
London Spirit vs Southern Brave
Southern Brave Women won all eight of their league matches last season and they are halfway to repeating that achievement in 2026.
They saw off the struggling Phoenix by 24 runs on Thursday but their previous three wins were by narrow margins, including a one-run home victory over MI London.
The Brave's winning streak could come to an end at Lord's as opponents London Spirit have a host of potential matchwinners in their line-up.
The Spirit were bowled out for 80 in their first game but responded with a win over the Rockets and a derby tie against MI London at The Oval.
Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Deandra Dottin and captain Charlie Dean provide a world-class core to the side and Australia's Grace Harris and England wicketkeeper Amy Jones form a strong opening pair.
South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius (64 off 28 balls) and Dewald Brevis (37 not out off 18) powered the Spirit Men to a derby win over MI London this week.
London bid to follow up by beating the Brave, who snapped a three-match losing streak by defending a target of 129 against the Phoenix on Thursday.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Edgbaston:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Birmingham Phoenix Men
|Evs
|Welsh Fire Men
|4-5
|Match winner
|Odds
|Birmingham Phoenix Women
|4-5
|Welsh Fire Women
|Evs
Odds correct at time of publication
London Spirit vs Southern Brave odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Lord's:
|Match winner
|Odds
|London Spirit Men
|10-11
|Southern Brave Men
|10-11
|Match winner
|Odds
|London Spirit Women
|13-10
|Southern Brave Women
|8-13
Odds correct at time of publication
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