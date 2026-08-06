Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds dates, start time & TV info

Date Friday, August7

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sunrisers Leeds Men - Runs at fall of first wicket, over 30

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

3pts 11-10 bet365

Annabel Sutherland to hit 30+ runs

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

2pts 6-5 bet365

Birmingham Phoenix Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men predictions

Sunrisers Leeds hit a Hundred record score of 241 last time out with openers Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickleton putting on 148 for the first wicket and they can make another solid start against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday.

Marsh got his team going with some ferocious hitting during the powerplay on his way to 76 from 37 balls, at times starving Rickleton of the strike. Once the South African got in the game, there was no stopping him on his way to an unbeaten 94 from just 42 deliveries.

The openers are in fine form and will be up against the poorest team in the competition when they head to Edgbaston to take on the Phoenix.

Backing the big hitters to have an opening stand of 31 or more against a team that have lost four in a row appeals.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women predictions

Sunrisers Leeds Women are only slightly longer odds than their male counterparts to win at Edgbaston but their encounter should be closer than the later match in the men’s competition.

Both sides need a win to keep their hopes of making it through to the Eliminator and the visitors should have the quality to do so, particularly with Annabel Sutherland in the team.

The Australian is the Sunrisers' leading scorer this competition. She has passed 30 runs in each of her last three innings and has been not out in three of her five knocks this summer.

The Leeds number four scored 30 not out, 22, 35, 59 not out and 37 not out and has also been right on the money with the ball in hand.

Sutherland’s confidence is sky high and she is worth a bet to once again hit more than 30 runs against the Phoenix, who are second-bottom in the table with just one win.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Lord's:

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Men 13-10 Sunrisers Leeds Men 4-6

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women 5-4 Sunrisers Leeds Women 8-11

Odds correct at time of publication

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