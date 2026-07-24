The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info

Date Friday, July 24

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Scott Currie to be top Birmingham Phoenix Men wicket-taker

2pts 4-1 Hills



Davina Perrin to be top match runscorer in Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women

1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Hundred prediction

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Trent Rockets Men

Trent Rockets Men lost in The Hundred final last summer but they have been well backed for victory in their 2026 opener against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Phoenix captain Jacob Bethell will miss the tournament due to a knee injury following Sunday's player-of-the-match performance in England's ODI win against India at Lord's.

Bethell's absence is a huge blow as Birmingham face a Rockets side captained by Sam Billings, who lifted the trophy with Oval Invincibles in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

But Billings and his fellow batters should be wary of Phoenix seamer Scott Currie, who took 2-33 and 2-38 for Hampshire on T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston last weekend.

Currie is one of the Blast's most consistent fast bowlers, claiming 73 wickets in 44 games since the start of 2024, and he took 4-28 against Southern Brave in his first Hundred outing last summer.

Birmingham Phoenix Women v Trent Rockets Women

The Phoenix Women are captained by Australia legend Ellyse Perry and the Rockets' line-up includes Aussie T20 World Cup winners Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner as well as England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

However, those big names could be overshadowed by brilliant young Birmingham batter Davina Perrin.

She was the breakout star of The Hundred last season, scoring a sensational century for Northern Superchargers in their playoff Eliminator win over London Spirit.

Earlier in the season, Perrin cracked 72 not out in a low-scoring victory against the Rockets at Trent Bridge and she is an eye-catching price to be the top match runscorer.

As a Warwickshire player, she knows Edgbaston well and she made 50 off 39 balls against Surrey in her most recent T20 Blast game at the venue.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Men 13-10 Trent Rockets Men 8-13

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women 11-10 Trent Rockets Women 8-11

Odds correct at time of publication

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