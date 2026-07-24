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The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for tonight's match in The Hundred – Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info
Date Friday, July 24
Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham
TV Sky Sports Cricket
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Scott Currie to be top Birmingham Phoenix Men wicket-taker
2pts 4-1 Hills
Davina Perrin to be top match runscorer in Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women
1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
The Hundred prediction
Birmingham Phoenix Men v Trent Rockets Men
Trent Rockets Men lost in The Hundred final last summer but they have been well backed for victory in their 2026 opener against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.
Phoenix captain Jacob Bethell will miss the tournament due to a knee injury following Sunday's player-of-the-match performance in England's ODI win against India at Lord's.
Bethell's absence is a huge blow as Birmingham face a Rockets side captained by Sam Billings, who lifted the trophy with Oval Invincibles in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
But Billings and his fellow batters should be wary of Phoenix seamer Scott Currie, who took 2-33 and 2-38 for Hampshire on T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston last weekend.
Currie is one of the Blast's most consistent fast bowlers, claiming 73 wickets in 44 games since the start of 2024, and he took 4-28 against Southern Brave in his first Hundred outing last summer.
Birmingham Phoenix Women v Trent Rockets Women
The Phoenix Women are captained by Australia legend Ellyse Perry and the Rockets' line-up includes Aussie T20 World Cup winners Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner as well as England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.
However, those big names could be overshadowed by brilliant young Birmingham batter Davina Perrin.
She was the breakout star of The Hundred last season, scoring a sensational century for Northern Superchargers in their playoff Eliminator win over London Spirit.
Earlier in the season, Perrin cracked 72 not out in a low-scoring victory against the Rockets at Trent Bridge and she is an eye-catching price to be the top match runscorer.
As a Warwickshire player, she knows Edgbaston well and she made 50 off 39 balls against Surrey in her most recent T20 Blast game at the venue.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Birmingham Phoenix Men
|13-10
|Trent Rockets Men
|8-13
|Match winner
|Odds
|Birmingham Phoenix Women
|11-10
|Trent Rockets Women
|8-11
Odds correct at time of publication
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Published on inCricket
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