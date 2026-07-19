The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Trent Rockets should take off under Billings

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The Hundred dates, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 16

Starts - 2.45pm Tuesday: MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women;

6.30pm Tuesday: MI London Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

TV Live coverage of every game on Sky Sports; selected matches on BBC

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Trent Rockets to win Men's Hundred

2pts 13-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Phil Salt to be top tournament runscorer in Men's Hundred

1pt each-way 25-1 bet365

Liam Livingstone to be top tournament runscorer in Men's Hundred

1pt each-way 28-1 bet365

Birmingham Phoenix to win Women's Hundred

2pts 17-2 Paddy Power

The Hundred prediction

The sixth season of The Hundred begins at The Oval on Tuesday, where two of the three renamed franchises meet in the women's and men's tournaments.

MI London, formerly Oval Invincibles, face Sunrisers Leeds, who used to be called Northern Superchargers, while Manchester Originals now sail under the flag of Manchester Super Giants.

The investment from IPL franchise owners is good news for The Hundred's finances, if a little confusing for fans of the 100-ball tournament.

Sam Billings captained the Invincibles to a hat-trick of men's titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and he could extend his winning streak with new club Trent Rockets.

Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Finn Allen and Tim David provide the batting power and all-rounders Mitchell Santner, Dan Mousley, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory balance the side nicely.

MI London are favourites to retain the trophy but they have lost some key players from last season including skipper Billings and Jordan Cox, the tournament's top runscorer in 2025.

Salt should fire for Welsh franchise

Welsh Fire lost ten of their 14 completed matches in the past two seasons but new captain Phil Salt could help them emerge from that slump.

Salt, who was born just outside Rhyl, was the second-highest runscorer in the 2022 competition and has since developed into one of the world's best T20 international openers.

He was part of IPL-winning teams in each of the last three seasons and scored two half-centuries in England's 4-0 T20 series rout of India this month.

London Spirit's new signing Liam Livingstone also merits an each-way bet in the top-runscorer market.

No player in The Hundred's history has hit more sixes than Livingstone's 71 and he had a superb 2026 T20 Blast campaign for Lancashire, scoring 456 runs in ten innings.

Expect improvement from new-look Phoenix

Southern Brave are favourites for The Hundred Women, having won all eight league games last summer before losing to Northern Superchargers in the final.

However, Birmingham Phoenix's squad is shaping up nicely under Australia superstar Ellyse Perry and they can make up for a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Alice Capsey and Linsey Smith are key members of England's T20 team, Aussie leg-spinner Alana King is a class act and opener Tammy Beaumont won the T20 Blast with The Blaze last week.

Young batter Davina Perrin was the third-highest runscorer in last season's tournament and Pakistan seamer Fatima Sana had an excellent T20 World Cup campaign in England this summer.

Men's Hundred odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for The Hundred, which starts on Tuesday, July 21.

Men's Hundred winner Odds MI London 100-30 London Spirit 11-2 Trent Rockets 13-2 Sunrisers Leeds 13-2 Manchester Super Giants 13-2 Southern Brave 7-1 Welsh Fire 15-2 Birmingham Phoenix 9-1

Women's Hundred winner Odds Southern Brave 100-30 Sunrisers Leeds 9-2 MI London 5-1 Trent Rockets 7-1 Manchester Super Giants 7-1 London Spirit 8-1 Birmingham Phoenix 8-1 Welsh Fire 10-1

Odds correct at time of publication

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