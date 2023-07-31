The Hundred 2023 season predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch The Hundred

Sky Sports Cricket with selected matches also live on BBC Two

Best bets

Trent Rockets Men to win The Hundred

2pts 9-2 general

Will Jacks top tournament runscorer

2pts each-way 16-1 bet365, Hills

Name the finalists - London Spirit Women & Manchester Originals Women

1pt 22-1 Hills

Phoebe Litchfield top tournament runscorer

1pt 10-1 Hills

The Hundred men's predictions

Lewis Gregory cracked 17 not out off just six balls to power Trent Rockets to a tense two-wicket win over Manchester Originals in The Hundred men's final last year and the Rockets are still the team to beat when they start their title defence at home to Southern Brave on Tuesday.

Gregory, renowned as one of the sharpest captains on the county circuit, has already led Somerset to T20 Blast success this summer and he has a great chance of landing another trophy in the third edition of the 100-ball competition.

All 11 players who featured for the Rockets in last year's final are in the 2023 squad along with classy Warwickshire batsman Sam Hain, England maestro Joe Root – when available – and, for the first ten days of the tournament, Afghan spinning sensation Rashid Khan.

His replacement will be New Zealand international Ish Sodhi, part of Gregory's Blast-winning Somerset side, while Essex all-rounder Daniel Sams, another star of this year's Blast, is also in the squad.

A top three of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore oozes quality and experience so the Rockets, who finished top of the league stage with six wins in eight last summer, can outshine their seven rivals again.

Birmingham Phoenix's chances could be dependent on the availability of England's Ashes representatives Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett although Will Smeed, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone and Dan Mousley are capable of stepping up.

Manchester Originals, runners-up last year, are respected with Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Laurie Evans in their batting line-up, while Oval Invincibles will be hoping for more Hundred heroics from Will Jacks.

The dynamic all-rounder smashed 108 not out against Southern Brave last summer, the highest score in the embryonic history of The Hundred, ending up as the fourth-highest runscorer despite his side's failure to make the playoffs.

Jacks struck five half-centuries in 16 Blast innings for Surrey this season, including 96 off 45 balls against Middlesex at The Oval, where the Invincibles play their home games, and he is an enticing each-way bet to be the top tournament runscorer.

The Hundred women's predictions

Oval Invincibles Women are favourites to complete a hat-trick of triumphs in The Hundred and they remain a high-class unit with South Africa stars Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp, New Zealand legend Suzie Bates and brilliant England youngster Alice Capsey in their ranks.

However, it could pay to shoot for the stars by backing two potential improvers, London Spirit and Manchester Originals, to reach the final.

Spirit captain Heather Knight led England to a thrilling 8-8 draw with Australia in the multi-format Ashes series and the London squad includes Knight's talented young international teammates Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean.

Manchester Originals have named England's inspirational spinner Sophie Ecclestone as their new captain and she joins forces with Amanda-Jade Wellington, the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred last year, to form a top-class slow-bowling attack.

Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb and Laura Wolvaardt, the leading batter in both last season's Hundred and this year's T20 World Cup, should rack up the runs and the Originals, along with the Spirit, could upset the market leaders.

Australia's Ashes captain Alyssa Healy has had to pull out of her stint with Northern Superchargers due to injury but her replacement Phoebe Litchfield could be set for an exciting tournament.

The 20-year-old opener has made her debut for Australia in all three formats within the past nine months, scoring a maiden international century in last week's ODI win in Ireland, and the dashing left-hander merits a bet at 10-1 to top the runscoring chart.

