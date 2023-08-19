The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Sunday's matches

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers
Manchester Originals Men to beat Northern Superchargers
3pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power
Deandra Dottin top Manchester Originals Women runscorer v Northern Superchargers
2pts 4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Manchester Originals Men lost by two wickets to Trent Rockets in The Hundred final last summer but they turned the tables on the Rockets to claim a crucial ten-run victory at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
After a slow start to the tournament, opener Phil Salt blitzed 86 from just 32 balls before Josh Tongue and Paul Walter shared five wickets to close out a high-scoring win.
Pakistan paceman Zaman Khan was expensive but, along with in-form all-rounder Jamie Overton and spinner Tom Hartley, he is part of a versatile bowling attack who can fire the Originals to a home win over Northern Superchargers.
Welsh Fire take on London Spirit at Sophia Gardens and England star Jonny Bairstow will be hoping to contribute after scores of nought and three in his first two innings at the top of the order for the Fire.
However, the other recommended bet of the day comes in the women's match at Old Trafford, where West Indies legend Deandra Dottin can top-score for the Originals against the Superchargers.
Dottin has made 42, 27 and 30 in her last three innings, top-scoring in two of them, and she smashed 147 runs in just four knocks for the Manchester franchise last season.
