The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Sunday's matches

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers
Women's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am
Men's match Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire
Women's match Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm
Men's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm
Northern Superchargers Women to beat Southern Brave
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am
2pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power
Jordan Cox top Oval Invincibles Men runscorer v Welsh Fire
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm
2pts 9-2 BoyleSports
Wet weather has hampered the first few days of The Hundred season but the forecast is more encouraging for Sunday's men's and women's games at the Rose Bowl and The Oval.
Southern Brave Women came up four runs short in a high-scoring clash with Welsh Fire on Friday and they are worth opposing at home to Northern Superchargers, who restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 110-8 in their opening win.
The Superchargers have a well-balanced side featuring international all-rounders Alice Davidson-Richards and Georgia Wareham, England bowler Kate Cross, India opener Jemimah Rodrigues and exciting young Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield, who made 42 not out as they eased to a seven-wicket victory over the Phoenix.
Jordan Cox made 22 batting at number three in the Oval Invincibles' narrow victory over London Spirit on Wednesday and he is a big price to top-score against Welsh Fire. Second in Kent's T20 Blast batting averages in both 2022 and 2023, Cox slammed 191 runs off 133 balls for the Invincibles last summer.
