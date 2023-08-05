The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Sunday's matches

Where to watch

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers

Women's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am

Men's match Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire

Women's match Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Men's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm

Best bet

Northern Superchargers Women to beat Southern Brave

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am

2pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Jordan Cox top Oval Invincibles Men runscorer v Welsh Fire

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm

2pts 9-2 BoyleSports

The Hundred Sunday predictions

Wet weather has hampered the first few days of The Hundred season but the forecast is more encouraging for Sunday's men's and women's games at the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

Southern Brave Women came up four runs short in a high-scoring clash with Welsh Fire on Friday and they are worth opposing at home to Northern Superchargers, who restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 110-8 in their opening win.

The Superchargers have a well-balanced side featuring international all-rounders Alice Davidson-Richards and Georgia Wareham, England bowler Kate Cross, India opener Jemimah Rodrigues and exciting young Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield, who made 42 not out as they eased to a seven-wicket victory over the Phoenix.

Jordan Cox made 22 batting at number three in the Oval Invincibles' narrow victory over London Spirit on Wednesday and he is a big price to top-score against Welsh Fire. Second in Kent's T20 Blast batting averages in both 2022 and 2023, Cox slammed 191 runs off 133 balls for the Invincibles last summer.

