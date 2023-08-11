The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Saturday's matches

Where to watch

London Spirit v Trent Rockets

Women's match Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Men's match Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Saturday

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Women's match Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm Saturday

Men's match BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm Saturday

Best bets

Richa Ghosh top London Spirit Women runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Welsh Fire Men to beat Southern Brave

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm Saturday

3pts 8-11 general

The Hundred Saturday predictions

London Spirit Women have had a disappointing start to The Hundred with two washouts followed by a five-wicket defeat to Southern Brave at Lord's on Tuesday.

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was dismissed for one from seven balls in that defeat but punters should keep the faith as the brilliant 19-year-old looks a value bet to top-score for the Spirit against Trent Rockets, who are also winless after three games.

Ghosh has already established herself as a finisher in India's T20 side and her last ten international innings include scores of 36, 26 not out and 40 not out against world champions Australia and unbeaten knocks of 31, 44 and 47 against Pakistan, the West Indies and England at this year's T20 World Cup.

She had a solid Women's Premier League campaign with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in March and can put Tuesday's disappointing effort behind her at Lord's this weekend.

Welsh Fire Men, who lost eight out of eight in The Hundred last summer, could easily have won their first four games this year and are worthy favourites to beat Southern Brave in Cardiff.

As well as their victories over Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix, the Fire let slip commanding positions in their tie with Oval Invincibles and a two-run loss to the Brave, who were on the ropes at 76-8 and lost their following game to Northern Superchargers by 60 runs.

