The Hundred 2023 Eliminator predictions and cricket betting tips

Northern Superchargers Women v Welsh Fire Women

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Mix, 2.30pm Saturday

Manchester Originals Men v Southern Brave Men

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm Saturday

Best bets

Phil Salt to score a fifty

2pts 7-2 BoyleSports

Tymal Mills top Southern Brave Men wicket-taker

2pts 3-1 general

Lucy Higham top Northern Superchargers Women wicket-taker

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Hundred Eliminator predictions

Oval Invincibles Men and Southern Brave Women have booked their spots in Sunday's finals of The Hundred at Lord's and the men's and women's playoff Eliminators take place at The Oval on Saturday.

Manchester Originals Men are in a familiar situation, having come through last season's Eliminator before losing by two wickets in a thrilling final against Trent Rockets the following day.

They had won four of their previous five games going into Wednesday's clash with Southern Brave at a drizzly Old Trafford, where the Brave secured a six-wicket win to set up a rematch against the Originals in the Eliminator.

The Manchester franchise have the competition's leading runscorer, Jos Buttler, but they were rolled over for 92 on their last visit to The Oval as Invincibles left-armer Spencer Johnson took three wickets for just one run from his 20 deliveries.

Buttler has reached 40 in all four of this season's Hundred innings at Old Trafford but has been less consistent away from home so a bet on opening partner Phil Salt scoring a fifty is more appealing.

The England T20 World Cup winner had a tough start to the tournament but he has smashed 131 runs off just 58 balls in his last three innings, including a stunning 86 off 32 against the Rockets.

Salt made 56 and 54 for Lancashire at The Oval in a rare County Championship appearance in June and should enjoy his return to the venue in Originals colours.

Tymal Mills dismissed his England teammate Salt on Wednesday and the left-arm paceman can extend his fine form in the Eliminator. Mills has claimed 11 wickets in his last four outings, taking 4-13 against Welsh Fire and 3-20 against Birmingham Phoenix before another three-wicket haul at Old Trafford.

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a favourite in the men's Eliminator and it is a similar tale in the women's playoff between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.

The Superchargers finished a point ahead of the Fire thanks to Tuesday's 16-run win over the Welsh franchise at Headingley.

Australia stars Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham have played key roles for the Superchargers. Classy youngster Litchfield is top of the runscoring chart while Wareham has contributed 11 wickets and some useful lower-order cameos with the bat.

A tight contest is expected at The Oval and off-spinner Lucy Higham merits a bet to be the Superchargers' top wicket-taker. She started the season with 3-29 against the Rockets, bowling all three of her victims including England star Nat Sciver-Brunt.

And in Tuesday's clash with the Fire, Higham took the new ball and dismissed in-form opener Tammy Beaumont for a duck, conceding just five runs in her 13 deliveries.

