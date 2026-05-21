T20 Blast outright predictions, betting tips and odds: Experienced signings can shine for Notts and Yorkshire

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2026 T20 Blast date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, May 22 to Saturday, July 18

Venue England and Wales

Competition T20 Blast

TV Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

2026 T20 Blast betting tips & predictions

Nottinghamshire to win T20 Blast

2pts 12-1 Ladbrokes

Yorkshire to win T20 Blast

2pts 12-1 Hills

Sussex to win South Group

1pt 9-2 bet365

2026 T20 Blast preview

Somerset beat Hampshire Hawks by six wickets in last season's T20 Blast final and the teams meet at Taunton on the opening night of the revamped 2026 tournament.

However, Friday's game at Trent Bridge is another significant fixture as North Group rivals Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire look like serious trophy contenders.

Notts won the County Championship last season but missed out on the Blast quarter-finals after seven wins and seven defeats in the group stage.

They should be capable of improvement in T20 cricket this term, having signed all-rounder Benny Howell, who starred during Hampshire's run to the final last season.

Howell adds great quality and experience to the Outlaws' squad and South Africa spinner George Linde is another smart signing.

Linde's international performances earned him an IPL contract with Lucknow Super Giants and seamer Mohammad Ali arrives at Trent Bridge after a terrific campaign in the Pakistan Super League.

Scotland opener George Munsey is another exciting newcomer but Notts face a tough test first up against new-look Yorkshire.

Former England teammates Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been reunited at Headingley and overseas all-rounders Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Logan van Beek will balance the side nicely.

Experienced Aussies AJ Tye and Sam Whiteman are registered as local players for Yorkshire, who are desperate to win the Blast for the first time in their history.

Coach Gavin Hamilton has made T20 cricket a top priority for his squad of golden oldies, who look a tempting bet to break their duck in this competition.

Star-studded Surrey have not won the Blast since the inaugural 2003 season, losing on Finals Day eight times.

They were stunned by a brilliant century from Northamptonshire veteran Ravi Bopara in last term's quarter-finals but are 11-2 favourites this time around.

Bookmakers expect Surrey to outclass their South Group rivals but odds of 6-4 look too skinny.

Last season's runners-up Hampshire are respected despite their miserable start to the Championship season but Sussex catch the eye at 9-2 to win the section.

Australian opener Daniel Hughes racked up 596 runs in 16 Blast innings in 2024 while captain Tymal Mills and spinner Danny Briggs are top-class T20 bowlers.

Fast bowler Henry Crocombe and all-rounder James Coles – Sussex's leading runscorer in the 2025 Blast – are exciting prospects and they could deny Surrey top spot in the south.

2026 T20 Blast format

In previous T20 Blast seasons, the 18 counties were divided into two groups of nine. This year, there are three six-team groups. Each team plays the other five sides in their group at home and away, plus one home fixture and one away fixture against opponents from another group.

The top two in each section progress to the quarter-finals along with the two best third-placed finishers. Finals Day will take place at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 18.

North Group: Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire, Durham, Yorkshire and Leicestershire

Central Group: Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Birmingham, Somerset, Glamorgan, Worcestershire

South Group: Surrey, Sussex, Kent, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire.

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