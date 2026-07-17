T20 Blast Finals Day predictions, betting tips and odds: Experience can see Somerset through

T20 Blast Finals Day date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 11

Starts 11am – Northants vs Somerset; 2.30pm – Hampshire vs Notts

Venue Edgbaston

Competition T20 Blast

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

T20 Blast Finals Day betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Somerset to win the T20 Blast

2pts 11-4 bet365

Somerset and Hampshire to win their semi-finals

2pt double 5-4 bet365

T20 Blast outright odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the T20 Blast. Here are the latest odds:

To win the T20 Blast Odds Hampshire 12-5 Nottinghamshire 11-4 Somerset 11-4 Northants 3-1

Odds correct at time of publication

T20 Blast Finals Day prediction

Craig Overton produced one of the most remarkable T20 Blast innings on Wednesday afternoon, firing 79 off 30 balls to seal Somerset's spot at this year's Finals Day, and the reigning champions have every chance of retaining their title at Edgbaston.

Somerset have proved they can never be written off, coming back from losing four of their opening six matches to seal a quarter-final spot with five wins from their final six, followed by a remarkable comeback at Headingley to secure their place at Finals Day.

During that run, they beat semi-final opponents Northants twice in the group stage, winning by 105 runs and then by seven wickets with five overs to spare.

They have reached Finals Day for five consecutive years and have appeared in the final in each of the past three seasons, winning two. Lewis Gregory's side are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 Blast title, and with batting depth throughout the order and an experienced bowling attack, they have every chance of doing so.

The second semi-final sees Hampshire take on Notts Outlaws, and the two group winners both arrive with 9-4 records.

The Outlaws were made to fight for their Finals Day spot, needing a flurry of wickets to reduce Surrey from 100-0 to 156-7 and claim a seven-run victory in a low-scoring encounter.

The Hawks made light work of Essex in their quarter-final, registering a 75-run win to make it five Finals Day appearances in the past six years. Led by the evergreen James Vince, Hampshire have the quality to see off Notts and secure a place in the final.

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