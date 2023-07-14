T20 Blast Finals Day predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch T20 Blast Finals Day

Essex v Hampshire

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11am Saturday

Somerset v Surrey

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 2.30pm Saturday

T20 Blast final

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Somerset to win T20 Blast

2pts 5-2 BoyleSports, Hills

Daniel Sams to be player of the match v Hampshire

1pt 12-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tom Banton top Somerset runscorer v Surrey

2pts 7-2 BoyleSports

T20 Blast Finals Day predictions

All four contenders on T20 Blast Finals Day come from the South Group and Somerset, who won that section in impressive fashion, are worth backing to frank their group-stage form at Edgbaston.

The Cidermen have gone close to lifting the trophy in the past two seasons, losing to Kent in the 2021 final and to Hampshire in the 2022 semis, but they were a class above their section rivals, winning 12 of their 14 matches to finish six points clear at the top.

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to disrupt much of the day's play at Edgbaston, where Essex take on holders Hampshire in the first semi-final before Somerset face Surrey at 2.30pm.

Damp conditions, and the threat of reduced-overs contests, should not dissuade backers of Somerset, who have a top-class pace attack and two of the three leading six-hitters in this season's Blast – opener Will Smeed and number three Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Surrey, tipped by Racing Post Sport at 8-1 at the start of the Blast, are dangerous semi-final opponents although they lost their last three group games, including a home defeat to Somerset. They are also missing key all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has abandoned his plan to make a Phileas Fogg-style dash to Edgbaston after playing in Thursday's Major League Cricket curtain-raiser in Dallas.

Hampshire, who beat Lancashire by one run in last season's final and skittled Worcestershire for 100 in last week's quarter-final, have to be respected.

Captain James Vince was the leading Blast runscorer in 2022 and is top of the batting charts again this summer but Hampshire lack the hitting power of their Finals Day rivals and that could count against them if overs are lost to the rain.

Essex, Blast champions in 2019, are the outsiders of the four but enjoyed last week's quarter-final trip to Edgbaston, pipping North Group winner Birmingham Bears by two wickets, and have plenty of in-form players including England's Ashes reserve batsman Dan Lawrence.

Essex v Hampshire preview

Hampshire's Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis closed out a one-run win in last summer's T20 Blast final and took 4-6 in 2.5 overs to set up a crushing quarter-final victory against Worcestershire last Friday.

However, Ellis could be overshadowed by compatriot Daniel Sams, who has had a stunning Blast campaign for Essex and is worth backing to be player of the match in the first semi-final.

Sams started last week's quarter-final win against Birmingham Bears with a wicket maiden, dismissing the dangerous Rob Yates to take his tally for the season to 23 scalps in 15 matches.

He has also smashed 345 runs at a strike-rate of 173, hitting 24 sixes from 199 balls, and may well be pushed up the batting order in a rain-reduced match.

Somerset v Surrey preview

Tom Banton's career hit a flat spot after making his England T20 debut at the age of 20 in November 2019 but the Somerset opener has rediscovered his mojo this summer, particularly against Surrey's bowlers.

Nine of Banton's 18 sixes came in the two South Group meetings with Somerset's semi-final opponents and he can make another significant contribution at Edgbaston.

Banton top-scored with 53 off 37 balls against Surrey at Taunton before cracking 84 from 44 deliveries in the victory at The Oval while opening partner Smeed, his main market rival, made just 14 runs in those two group games.

