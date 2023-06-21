Surrey v Middlesex predictions and cricket betting tips: Hosts can make strong start

Where to watch Surrey v Middlesex

Sky Sports Main Event & Mix, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Surrey to have opening partnership of 30 or more runs

2pts 10-11 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Surrey v Middlesex predictions

Surrey posted their highest-ever T20 score at The Oval in an 81-run mauling of Glamorgan last time out in the T20 Blast and they can close in on a quarter-final berth with another victory over struggling Middlesex.

On Tuesday, Surrey eased to 238-5 before limiting opponents Glamorgan to only 157-8 to pick up their fifth win in their last six T20 Blast assignments.

That puts them on the brink of qualifying from the South Group, while at the other end of the standings, rivals Middlesex are rock bottom with ten defeats from ten matches.

There are no prizes for guessing who are favourites in this encounter and there is little value in backing a Surrey win, but punters can consider a bet on the home team to have an opening partnership of at least 30 runs.

Playing in an ultra-attacking side, Surrey's top two of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans have scored a combined 768 runs in this season's T20 Blast.

And against Glamorgan they looked in fine form, with Jacks striking 69 and Evans making 40 to set Surrey on their way.

The in-form pair can be expected to make another fast start at The Oval against Middlesex, who are merely playing for pride at this stage of the season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport