Sunday Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Bangalore v Rajasthan & Kolkata v Chennai

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

1pt 10-11 general

Devon Conway to score 28 or more runs

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday IPL predictions

Chennai Super Kings are clearly intent on making amends for a poor 2022 campaign in this year's IPL.

The Super Kings have won four of their last five matches with New Zealand international Devon Conway at the forefront of their success in the opening rounds.

The Kiwi began with scores of nought and one but Conway has stepped up since his sluggish start and has scored 50, 83 and 77 not out in his last three innings.

Given his purple patch, Conway looks worth backing to surpass a runs line of 27.5 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

With their power-packed top order of Yashavi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals are expected to challenge for the IPL title again this year and they have made a strong start with four wins from six games.

They lost out by only ten runs to Lucknow Super Giants last time out, but they know how to respond to setbacks, having followed their only other defeat this season earlier with a 57-run dismantling of Delhi Capitals. It could be a similar story when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

