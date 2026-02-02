Sri Lanka vs England: Third T20 predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Sri Lanka vs England date, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, February 3

Starts 1.30pm

Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka

Competition T20 series

TV TNT Sports 1

Sri Lanka vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Kusal Mendis to score a fifty

1pt 4-1 Hills

Pavan Rathnayake to score over 16.5 runs

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sri Lanka vs England preview

The build-up to the T20 World Cup, which starts on Saturday, has not gone smoothly as Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament and Pakistan are boycotting their Group A game against co-hosts India.

England's preparation, in contrast, has been relatively untroubled. They are 2-0 up in their T20 series against Sri Lanka, who share World Cup hosting duties with India.

The third and final game of the series takes place in Pallekele on Tuesday and England are clear favourites to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Tom Banton's unbeaten 54 steered them to a six-wicket win in Sunday's rain-affected game although captain Harry Brook played the decisive innings, clouting 36 from just 12 deliveries.

Sri Lanka's batsmen are yet to demonstrate that kind of power and they stumbled from 76-1 to 133 all out in the opening game.

Number three Kusal Mendis made an unbeaten 93 in the first ODI against England, who went on to win the 50-over series 2-1, and he has played a couple of sparky cameos in the T20s.

Mendis made 37 off 20 balls in the first T20 and 32 from 17 deliveries in Sunday's loss. He celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday and could continue the party with a half-century in Pallekele, where he scored 73 off 51 balls against Bangladesh last July.

Middle-order man Pavan Rathnayake has tucked into England's bowlers in his last two innings and he can exceed a modest runs line of 16.5.

The youngster scored 121 in the third ODI – his first international century – and followed up with an eye-catching 40 off just 22 balls in Sunday's defeat.

Sri Lanka vs England team news and predicted line-ups



Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan is set to replace Eshan Malinga, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's defeat.

Predicted line-up: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (c), 7 Janith Liyange, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

England

The tourists could shuffle their pack for the final game. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is an option if Adil Rashid or Liam Dawson needs a rest and left-arm quick Luke Wood is hoping for a recall.

Predicted line-up: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (c), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Luke Wood

Sri Lanka vs England betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Sri Lanka vs England in the third T20. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's match.

Market Odds Sri Lanka 7-4 England 4-9

Odds correct at time of publishing

