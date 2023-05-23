Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Somerset v Hampshire predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Somerset v Hampshire at the County Ground, Taunton in the T20 Blast South Group on Wednesday

James Vince scored a career-best 129 not out at Taunton in last year's T20 Blast
James Vince scored a career-best 129 not out at Taunton in last year's T20 BlastCredit: Mike Hewitt

Where to watch Somerset v Hampshire

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Wednesday

Best bet

James Vince top Hampshire runscorer
2pts 5-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Somerset v Hampshire predictions

T20 Blast champions Hampshire start their title defence with a South Group trip to Somerset, the team they have faced in the semi-finals in the last two years.

Hampshire eased past the Taunton outfit in 2022 before beating Lancashire by one run in a thrilling final but they will be well aware of the threat Somerset pose on their own patch.

The most recent Blast fixture at the County Ground was last summer's quarter-final against Derbyshire in which Somerset racked up 265-5 before bowling out their visitors for just 74.

A far tighter contest is expected against Hampshire, whose captain James Vince can pick up where he left off last season. Vince was the leading batsman in the 2022 Blast with 678 runs in 16 innings including an unbeaten 129 – his career-best T20 score – against Somerset at Taunton.

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 16:15, 23 May 2023
icon
