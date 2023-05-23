Somerset v Hampshire predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Somerset v Hampshire at the County Ground, Taunton in the T20 Blast South Group on Wednesday
Where to watch Somerset v Hampshire
Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Wednesday
Best bet
James Vince top Hampshire runscorer
2pts 5-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Somerset v Hampshire predictions
T20 Blast champions Hampshire start their title defence with a South Group trip to Somerset, the team they have faced in the semi-finals in the last two years.
Hampshire eased past the Taunton outfit in 2022 before beating Lancashire by one run in a thrilling final but they will be well aware of the threat Somerset pose on their own patch.
The most recent Blast fixture at the County Ground was last summer's quarter-final against Derbyshire in which Somerset racked up 265-5 before bowling out their visitors for just 74.
A far tighter contest is expected against Hampshire, whose captain James Vince can pick up where he left off last season. Vince was the leading batsman in the 2022 Blast with 678 runs in 16 innings including an unbeaten 129 – his career-best T20 score – against Somerset at Taunton.
