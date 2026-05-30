Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: IPL predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 31

Starts 3pm

Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Competition Indian Premier League

TV Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Shubman Gill to hit most sixes for Gujarat Titans

2pts 9-2 bet365

Kagiso Rabada to be player of the match

1pt 18-1 Paddy Power

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an 18-year wait for IPL glory last season and they are 4-5 favourites to retain their title in Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans.

RCB finished top of the league stage this term, pipping Gujarat and Sunrisers Hyderabad on net run-rate.

However, their victory over the Titans in Tuesday's Qualifier 1 was emphatic as they racked up a total of 254-5 on their way to a 92-run win.

The holders were helped by the freak dismissal of Gujarat's red-hot opener Sai Sudharsan, who punched a delivery from Jacob Duffy to the cover boundary but lost his grip on his bat, which bounced on to the stumps.

It looked like a once-in-a-career mishap for Sudharsan, the leading IPL runscorer over the past two seasons.

Remarkably, though, the same thing happened in Friday's Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, although fellow opener Shubman Gill's 104 powered the Titans to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Gujarat had to travel from Dharamsala to New Chandigarh for that match but they have home advantage for the final in Ahmedabad.

And Gill looks a big price to hit the most sixes for the Titans, having cleared the ropes 13 times in his last four innings.

His tally of 33 sixes in 15 games this season is a big improvement on 15 and 24 in the last two years and he struck three maximums in an 18-ball 43 in April's home win over RCB.

Rabada deserves more respect from bookmakers

Gujarat rely heavily on the prolific Sudharsan, Gill and Jos Buttler so the final may well be won and lost in the Powerplay overs.

RCB's veteran paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a glorious campaign and he dismissed the Titans' top three in Ahmedabad earlier this season.

But Bhuvi trails Gujarat's Kagiso Rabada by two wickets in the race for the Purple Cap, awarded to the season's top bowler.

Rabada is worth chancing at 18-1 to be named player of the match in the final. He took the big wickets of Rajasthan's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel on Friday and has claimed 2-22, 3-28 and 3-32 in his last three Ahmedabad outings.

The South Africa international is a much bigger price than RCB paceman Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 15 fewer wickets this term.

Rabada got rid of Virat Kohli in the league meeting in Ahmedabad and he poses a major threat to RCB's dream of back-to-back victories.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans news and predicted line-ups



Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jacob Bethell (finger) has been ruled out but fellow England batsman Phil Salt is available. However, Salt may struggle to displace Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the order.

Predicted line-up: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (c), 5 Tim David, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Suyash Sharma, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans

The Titans have no fresh injury concerns. Paceman Prasidh Krishna should keep his place in the bowling attack with seamer Arshad Khan and spinner Sai Kishore among the Impact Player options.

Predicted line-up: 1 Sai Sudharsan, 2 Shubman Gill (c), 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Nishant Sindhu, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL final. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4-5 Gujarat Titans Evs

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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FAQs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans starts at 3pm BST on Sunday, May 31.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans being played?

The IPL final is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

How can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans?

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event are covering Sunday's match live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are 4-5 favourites to beat Gujarat Titans who are evens with Sky Bet.

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