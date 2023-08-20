Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets at The Oval in The Hundred on Monday

Oval Invincibles spinner Adam Zampa
Oval Invincibles spinner Adam ZampaCredit: Philip Brown

Where to watch Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets

Women's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Monday

Men's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Monday

Best bets

Adam Zampa to take over 1.5 wickets v Trent Rockets Men
2pts 13-8 bet365

Bryony Smith top Trent Rockets Women runscorer
Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Monday
1pt 100-30 bet365

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets predictions

Oval Invincibles Men and Women have had mixed fortunes in The Hundred this season as they prepare for their final league fixtures against Trent Rockets at The Oval.

The Invincibles Men are top of the table and already assured of a playoff place after five wins from six completed matches but the women's side, who lifted the trophy last summer, cannot reach the knockout stage.

Adam Zampa is proving an excellent replacement for Invincibles spinner Sunil Narine, who has left to play in the Caribbean Premier League, and the Australia international is worth backing to take two or more wickets against the Rockets.

This year's T20 franchise-league commitments have taken Zampa from Dharamsala to Dallas and, whatever the conditions, he is capable of troubling top-class batsmen.

He dismissed London Spirit's Dan Lawrence and Daryl Mitchell in his first game for the Invincibles and got rid of Southern Brave captain James Vince and the dangerous Chris Jordan in Saturday's win at the Rose Bowl.

Bryony Smith has had a great tournament at the top of the order for Trent Rockets Women and she can top-score for the visitors at The Oval.

Smith's international appearances have been limited after her England T20 debut in March 2018 but she has given the selectors a nudge with scores of 70, seven, 48, 28 and 64 in her last five Hundred knocks.

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 15:35, 20 August 2023
