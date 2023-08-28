One Day Cup semi-final predictions and cricket betting tips

Best bet

Hampshire to beat Warwickshire 11am Tuesday

1pt Evs general

One Day Cup semi-final predictions

The 2023 One Day Cup reaches the semi-final stage on Tuesday with Warwickshire taking on Hampshire at Edgbaston before Leicestershire welcome Gloucestershire to Grace Road.

Bookmakers are struggling to split the final four with Warwickshire narrow 9-4 favourites to win next week's final but outsiders of the quartert Leicestershire not much bigger at 3-1.

However, Hampshire, 13-5 to land the title, could build on Sunday's ten-run quarter-final success over Worcestershire by ending the ambitions of the title favourites.

Aneurin Donald was the star of the show against the Pears with a brilliant 115 from 73 balls, his second century in succession, and he can help his side over the line at Edgbaston.

Although they finished second in their group, Hampshire matched sectional winners Leicestershire with seven wins and one defeat from eight games.

That was also the same win-loss record as their semi-final opponents Warwickshire, who were pushed close by Sussex last time out when they prevailed by only one wicket.

Hampshire look overpriced to book their spot in the One Day Cup final for the first time since 2019.

In the other semi-final, visitors Gloucestershire are marginal 4-5 favourites to beat Leicestershire, who are even money to make the final.

