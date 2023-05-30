Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Glenn Maxwell top Birmingham Bears runscorer

1pt 10-3 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears predictions

The Birmingham Bears topped the North Division in the 2022 T20 Blast season and have picked up where they left off in this year’s regular season, winning their opening three clashes in convincing style.

Victories over Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Lancashire have seen the Bears top the section in the early campaign and, as a result, they are favourites when they visit Northamptonshire on Wednesday night.

The hosts have lost two and won one of their opening three matches, including a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Durham last week.

Glenn Maxwell has signed for Birmingham this season after an IPL campaign in which he won the Striker of the Season award.

The Australian has registered knocks of 47 and two in his pair of innings for the Bears but his touch of class could prove the difference in this, so take Maxwell to be Birmingham's top runscorer.

