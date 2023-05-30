Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Northamptonshire  v Birmingham Bears at the County Ground in the T20 Blast on Wednesday

Glenn Maxwell provides a touch a class for the Birmignham Bears this season
Glenn Maxwell provides a touch a class for the Birmignham Bears this seasonCredit: Paul Kane

Where to watch Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Glenn Maxwell top Birmingham Bears runscorer
1pt 10-3 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears predictions

The Birmingham Bears topped the North Division in the 2022 T20 Blast season and have picked up where they left off in this year’s regular season, winning their opening three clashes in convincing style.

Victories over Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Lancashire have seen the Bears top the section in the early campaign and, as a result, they are favourites when they visit Northamptonshire on Wednesday night.

The hosts have lost two and won one of their opening three matches, including a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Durham last week.

Glenn Maxwell has signed for Birmingham this season after an IPL campaign in which he won the Striker of the Season award.

The Australian has registered knocks of 47 and two in his pair of innings for the Bears but his touch of class could prove the difference in this, so take Maxwell to be Birmingham's top runscorer.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 17:08, 30 May 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCricket tips