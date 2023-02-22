New Zealand v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

BT Sport 3, 10pm Thursday

Best bets

Kane Williamson to score under 38.5 first-innings runs

4pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ben Duckett top England first-innings runscorer

1pt 5-1 bet365, Hills

New Zealand v England preview

England have won ten and lost one of their 11 Test matches under inspirational coach Brendon McCullum but there has been money for the draw in the build-up to their second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Rain is forecast to disrupt play on the first three days at the Basin Reserve although England have been single-minded in their pursuit of positive results during the McCullum-Ben Stokes era.

Skipper Stokes declared their first innings after just 58.2 overs on day one of the day-night Test in Mount Maunganui so his bowlers could have a crack at New Zealand with the pink ball under the lights.

Like most of Stokes's schemes over the past year, it came off as England picked up three quick wickets to set up a 267-run victory over the Black Caps.

They had won once in 17 Tests before McCullum took charge last May but a 2-0 home series win over the Kiwis provided the perfect start for the new coach.

England's renaissance is personified by James Anderson, back on top of the ICC's Test bowling rankings at the age of 40, and fellow veteran Stuart Broad, who bowled four of New Zealand's top six batsmen during a sensational second-innings spell in the first Test.

One of Broad's victims was home captain Kane Williamson, castled for a duck after making only six in his first innings.

Williamson has a proud record at the Basin Reserve, averaging 67 in Wellington Tests, but his recent returns suggest a first-innings runs line of 38.5 is too high.

He made 13 and one against England at Lord's in 2021, had scores of two, 15, 31 and 48 on last year's tour, and the overcast conditions could suit England's in-form bowlers.

England opener Ben Duckett has been another beneficiary of the new era, contributing 84 and 25 to the first Test victory.

Duckett's 109 runs in Mount Maunganui came off just 95 balls, a sign of his confidence after an impressive return to the Test team in Pakistan in December, and he looks a big price to top-score against a Kiwi attack missing Trent Boult and the injured Kyle Jamieson.

