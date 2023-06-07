Middlesex v Sussex predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Middlesex v Sussex

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.15pm Thursday

Best bet

Max Holden top Middlesex runscorer

2pts 9-2 bet365

Middlesex v Sussex predictions

Middlesex have lost their last 11 matches in the T20 Blast, including seven out of seven in the South Group this season, but Thursday's clash with Sussex at Lord's offers them a decent chance of a long-awaited victory.

Sussex are on a four-game losing streak and another underwhelming batting performance saw them brushed aside by Essex on Tuesday, when the Eagles chased down 148 with more than five overs to spare.

Middlesex gave holders Hampshire a good game in their first outing of the week, going down by five runs despite losing both openers for ducks.

Middle-order men Max Holden (53 off 31 balls) and Ryan Higgins (43) rebuilt the innings and Holden looks a big price to top-score for the bottom club at Lord's.

He is top of the Middlesex runscoring charts this season, admittedly with a modest tally of 176 in seven innings, and his strike-rate of 174 runs per 100 balls is far superior to those of his struggling teammates.

