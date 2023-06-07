Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

Middlesex v Sussex predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Middlesex v Sussex in the T20 Blast South Group at Lord's on Thursday

Middlesex's Max Holden scored a fifty against defending champions Hampshire
Middlesex's Max Holden scored a fifty against defending champions HampshireCredit: James Chance

Where to watch Middlesex v Sussex

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.15pm Thursday

Best bet

Max Holden top Middlesex runscorer
2pts 9-2 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Middlesex v Sussex predictions

Middlesex have lost their last 11 matches in the T20 Blast, including seven out of seven in the South Group this season, but Thursday's clash with Sussex at Lord's offers them a decent chance of a long-awaited victory.

Sussex are on a four-game losing streak and another underwhelming batting performance saw them brushed aside by Essex on Tuesday, when the Eagles chased down 148 with more than five overs to spare.

Middlesex gave holders Hampshire a good game in their first outing of the week, going down by five runs despite losing both openers for ducks.

Middle-order men Max Holden (53 off 31 balls) and Ryan Higgins (43) rebuilt the innings and Holden looks a big price to top-score for the bottom club at Lord's.

He is top of the Middlesex runscoring charts this season, admittedly with a modest tally of 176 in seven innings, and his strike-rate of 174 runs per 100 balls is far superior to those of his struggling teammates. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 12:50, 7 June 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips