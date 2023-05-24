Middlesex v Surrey predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Middlesex v Surrey

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.15pm Thursday

Best bet

Will Jacks to be player of the match

1pt 9-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Middlesex v Surrey predictions

Middlesex's second 11 conceded 324-7 in a Twenty20 match against Sussex on Tuesday and their first team face a daunting assignment against Surrey in their T20 Blast South Group opener at Lord's.

Surrey have won the last six Blast meetings with their London rivals and are determined to make up for last season's disappointing one-run quarter-final defeat to Yorkshire.

Middlesex, who finished second-bottom of the South Group in 2021 and 2022, take on a Surrey side bristling with international quality including England opener Jason Roy, who scored 81 off 45 in last year's Blast win at Lord's.

All-rounder Will Jacks has been the scourge of the Middlesex bowlers in this competition over the past couple of seasons and he is a tempting price to be named player of the match.

Jacks scored 43 off 20 balls and 47 off 26 in Surrey's last two derby wins at The Oval and smashed 70 from just 24 deliveries in the June 2021 victory at Lord's.

Follow us on Twitter