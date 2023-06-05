Leicestershire v Yorkshire predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Leicestershire v Yorkshire

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

Callum Parkinson top Leicestershire wicket-taker

1pt 100-30 bet365

Leicestershire v Yorkshire predictions

Yorkshire lost to Leicestershire at Grace Road in the T20 Blast in 2020, 2021 and 2022 but they are hot favourites to snap that streak on Tuesday.

Dawid Malan's prolific run of form at the top of the order has fired Yorkshire to three straight victories, including a Headingley win against Roses rivals Lancashire, and all-rounders David Wiese, Ben Mike and Jordan Thompson have also impressed this season.

Leicestershire, in contrast, lost their first five T20 fixtures before Sunday's comfortable seven-wicket win at Durham and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson could have a major role to play for the North Group's bottom club against Yorkshire.

Parkinson took 4-33 against Birmingham Bears in his first home game of the Blast campaign and dismissed Derbyshire openers Luis Reece and Haider Ali in his first two overs of his next Grace Road outing. He also claimed 4-35 in the 2021 home win over Yorkshire, when Adam Lyth and Joe Root were among his victims.

