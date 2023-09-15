Leicestershire v Hampshire One-Day Cup final predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Leicestershire v Hampshire

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Best bets

Leicestershire

2pts 13-10 Betfair

Aneurin Donald to hit most sixes for Hampshire 2pts 7-2 bet365

Leicestershire v Hampshire predictions

Leicestershire pipped Hampshire to top spot in Group A of the One-Day Cup on net run-rate and the Foxes look a big price for victory when the teams meet in the 50-over final at Trent Bridge.

Both counties won seven of their eight group games, with Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 93 steering Leicestershire to a four-wicket win over Hampshire at the Rose Bowl.

Both sides have also excelled in their knockout ties. Hampshire held their nerve to beat a strong Worcestershire outfit by ten runs in the quarter-finals before left-arm spinner Liam Dawson took 7-15 as Warwickshire were bowled out for just 93 in the semis.

That was a stunning performance given that Warwickshire had won Group B to earn a home semi-final at Edgbaston but Leicestershire were almost as ruthless in their last-four victory against Gloucestershire.

The Foxes' bowlers dismissed their visitors for 125 and, despite losing four early wickets, they booked their place in the final thanks to a nerveless unbroken stand of 93 between Peter Handscomb and Wiaan Mulder.

Australia international Handscomb is set to miss the final but England youngster Rehan Ahmed is available for selection and Mulder and Ackermann are top-class all-rounders at county level.

Veteran seamer Chris Wright is Leicestershire's leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup this summer and Tom Scriven, Josh Hull and Matt Salisbury, who starred in the semi-final rout of Gloucestershire, could also cause problems for Hampshire in late-season conditions.

Leicestershire look dangerous outsiders in the match betting and Hampshire's Aneurin Donald is a tempting bet to hit the most sixes for his team.

Donald has cleared the ropes 12 times in the tournament this year, six more than his nearest challenger Tom Prest, who has faced 125 more deliveries.

Donald's last two innings were 106 off 73 balls in the final group game against Kent and 115 in the quarter-final win over Worcestershire.

