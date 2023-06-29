Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Lancashire v Yorkshire predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lancashire v Yorkshire at Old Trafford in the T20 Blast North Group on Friday

Daryl Mitchell has shown his quality fo Lancashire in the T20 Blast
Daryl Mitchell has shown his quality fo Lancashire in the T20 BlastCredit: David Rogers

Where to watch Lancashire v Yorkshire

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 7pm Friday

Best bet

Daryl Mitchell top Lancashire runscorer
1pt 8-1 BoyleSports

18+begambleaware.org

Lancashire v Yorkshire predictions

Lancashire are not short of motivation in the T20 Blast, having lost to Hampshire by one run in last season's final, and they are aiming to end rivals Yorkshire's chances of qualifying from the North Group on Friday night.

Even a win at Old Trafford may not be enough to secure a quarter-final spot for Yorkshire, whose only point from their last four fixtures came in a no-result against Durham.

They were bowled out for 68 by Derbyshire on June 18 – the 144-run defeat was the heaviest in the county's T20 history – and were thumped by 78 runs by Northamptonshire in their following game.

Lancashire, in contrast, are making smooth progress towards the last eight, winning four of their last five group matches. England's Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone powered them to a victory over Derbyshire last time out, but New Zealander Daryl Mitchell looks overpriced to be Lancashire's top runscorer in the Roses match.

Mitchell is the Lightning's leading runscorer and six-hitter in this summer's Blast and his last four innings include 48 off 33 balls against Northants and 60 from 39 in the Old Trafford win over Durham.

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 29 June 2023Last updated 16:51, 29 June 2023
icon
