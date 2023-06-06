Kent v Essex predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Kent v Essex

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Glamorgan to beat Surrey

6.30pm Wednesday

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wednesday's T20 Blast predictions

Kent have lost four of their first five T20 Blast South Group matches this season and they host Essex in Wednesday's televised game from Canterbury.

The Eagles were in action against Sussex at Chelmsford on Tuesday so it may be worth focusing on Glamorgan's clash with Surrey instead.

Surrey are going well, winning four of their first six including a tense victory at Kent last time out, but they were also beaten at home by struggling Sussex and lost a low-scoring thriller at Gloucestershire.

They look too short against a Glamorgan side who have won their last three games by convincing margins, posting scores of 238-3, 191-3 and 219-5.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport