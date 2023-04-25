Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mohammed Siraj top Bangalore wicket-taker

1pt 100-30 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions

Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted an extraordinary 81-run defeat on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in the first week of April but Bangalore are favourites to avenge that loss in the reverse fixture.

They had KKR in trouble at 89-5 batting first before number seven Shardul Thakur swatted 12 boundaries in a 29-ball 68 and Bangalore crumbled to 123 all out.

That was a rare off day for Bangalore's star batsmen Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, and for ace India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who took 1-44 from his four overs in Kolkata.

In five subsequent matches, he has recorded figures of 3-22, 2-23, 1-30, 4-21 and 1-39 and he is worth backing to be Bangalore's top wicket-taker on Wednesday.

Siraj has impressed with his pace, accuracy and use of the short ball and in Sunday's home game against Rajasthan Royals he bowled England star Jos Buttler for a duck with a brilliant delivery.

