Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch IPL on Sunday

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Arena, 11am Sunday

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Faf du Plessis to be top RCB batsman

1pt 13-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face off in a match which could go a long way to deciding who makes the playoffs in this year’s IPL.

Rajasthan are two points ahead of RCB but have played one game more.

Virat Kohli heads the market to be top RCB batsman but has never recorded a fifty in seven attempts at this ground, averaging just 21.83.

A much better alternative to top-score for Kohli’s men is fellow opener Faf du Plessis. The South African is the top scorer in the competition and is averaging 57.6 from his 11 innings.

In the later game, high-flying Chennai Super Kings take on the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.

