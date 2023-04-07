Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, Saturday 11am

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals

1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions

Rajasthan Royals finished second in last season’s IPL and have registered one win and one loss from their opening two matches of this year’s campaign.

They were a shade unlucky not to win their last match against Punjab Kings as they were edged out by five runs after opening with Ravichandran Aswhin, who made a four-ball duck.

The Royals take on a Dehli Capitals side who are winless in their first two matches, having shown little resistance against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Key Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler is a doubt after picking up a hand injury taking a catch which required stitches in his finger but his likely replacement Joe Root is a solid back-up and the Royals just look a stronger all-round outfit. They can get the victory here.

In the later match, Chennai Super Kings visit Mumbai Indians looking to continue their good form after smashing the highest total of any side so far in their win over Lucknow.

