Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals at Barsapara Stadium in the IPL on Saturday
Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket, Saturday 11am
Best bet
Rajasthan Royals
1pt 10-11 general
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions
Rajasthan Royals finished second in last season’s IPL and have registered one win and one loss from their opening two matches of this year’s campaign.
They were a shade unlucky not to win their last match against Punjab Kings as they were edged out by five runs after opening with Ravichandran Aswhin, who made a four-ball duck.
The Royals take on a Dehli Capitals side who are winless in their first two matches, having shown little resistance against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Key Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler is a doubt after picking up a hand injury taking a catch which required stitches in his finger but his likely replacement Joe Root is a solid back-up and the Royals just look a stronger all-round outfit. They can get the victory here.
In the later match, Chennai Super Kings visit Mumbai Indians looking to continue their good form after smashing the highest total of any side so far in their win over Lucknow.
