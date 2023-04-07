Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals at Barsapara Stadium in the IPL on Saturday

Joe Root may replace England teammate Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals
Joe Root may replace England teammate Jos Buttler for Rajasthan RoyalsCredit: Stu Forster

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, Saturday 11am

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals
1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions

Rajasthan Royals finished second in last season’s IPL and have registered one win and one loss from their opening two matches of this year’s campaign.

They were a shade unlucky not to win their last match against Punjab Kings as they were edged out by five runs after opening with Ravichandran Aswhin, who made a four-ball duck.

The Royals take on a Dehli Capitals side who are winless in their first two matches, having shown little resistance against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Key Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler is a doubt after picking up a hand injury taking a catch which required stitches in his finger but his likely replacement Joe Root is a solid back-up and the Royals just look a stronger all-round outfit. They can get the victory here.

In the later match, Chennai Super Kings visit Mumbai Indians looking to continue their good form after smashing the highest total of any side so far in their win over Lucknow.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 14:19, 7 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL