Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Tuesday's IPL match in Mullanpur
Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday
Best bet
Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts 4-5 general
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in Mullanpur on Tuesday and both teams are bidding to improve their record of two wins and two defeats in this season's IPL.
The Sunrisers' victories have been impressive as they posted a record IPL total of 277-3 against Mumbai Indians and claimed a comprehensive six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai last Friday.
Experienced fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat restricted the Super Kings to 165-5 before opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 37 from just 12 balls to break the back of the run-chase.
Travis Head, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who has hit 17 sixes from just 87 balls this season, should also be looking forward to a crack at an underwhelming Punjab attack.
The Kings looked on course for a third defeat in four games before number six Shashank Singh thumped an unbeaten 61 off 29 to seal an unlikely three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans last time out.
Too many of Punjab's key players are underperforming, though, and Hyderabad's big hitters can power them to victory in Mullanpur, where the Kings beat Delhi Capitals in their first game of the season despite hitting only four sixes to the Capitals' nine.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 8 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 15:29, 8 April 2024
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Betfair Grand National free bets: grab £20 in free bets for the Aintree festival
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
- Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Betfair Grand National free bets: grab £20 in free bets for the Aintree festival