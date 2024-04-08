Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2pts 4-5 general

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in Mullanpur on Tuesday and both teams are bidding to improve their record of two wins and two defeats in this season's IPL.

The Sunrisers' victories have been impressive as they posted a record IPL total of 277-3 against Mumbai Indians and claimed a comprehensive six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai last Friday.

Experienced fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat restricted the Super Kings to 165-5 before opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 37 from just 12 balls to break the back of the run-chase.

Travis Head, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who has hit 17 sixes from just 87 balls this season, should also be looking forward to a crack at an underwhelming Punjab attack.

The Kings looked on course for a third defeat in four games before number six Shashank Singh thumped an unbeaten 61 off 29 to seal an unlikely three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans last time out.

Too many of Punjab's key players are underperforming, though, and Hyderabad's big hitters can power them to victory in Mullanpur, where the Kings beat Delhi Capitals in their first game of the season despite hitting only four sixes to the Capitals' nine.

