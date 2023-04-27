Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants to have higher opening partnership

2pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

Punjab Kings pinched a two-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their first meeting of the IPL season and bookmakers anticipate another close contest between the teams in Mohali.

One edge for Lucknow is the form of their openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers, who have shared stands of 55, 82, 53, one, 35 and 79 in their last six IPL matches. Those solid starts haven't always been translated into victories and the Super Giants lost their last game against Gujarat when they needed just 31 runs from 36 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Punjab may still be missing opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a terrific start to the season before suffering a shoulder injury, so England all-rounder Sam Curran should captain the side again and breaking up the Rahul-Mayers alliance could be tough for the Kings.

