Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants at the IS Bindra Stadium in the IPL on Friday

Lucknow captain KL Rahul has had a consistent runscoring season in the IPL
Lucknow captain KL Rahul has had a consistent runscoring season in the IPLCredit: MONEY SHARMA

Where to watch Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants to have higher opening partnership
2pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

Punjab Kings pinched a two-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their first meeting of the IPL season and bookmakers anticipate another close contest between the teams in Mohali.

One edge for Lucknow is the form of their openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers, who have shared stands of 55, 82, 53, one, 35 and 79 in their last six IPL matches. Those solid starts haven't always been translated into victories and the Super Giants lost their last game against Gujarat when they needed just 31 runs from 36 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Punjab may still be missing opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a terrific start to the season before suffering a shoulder injury, so England all-rounder Sam Curran should captain the side again and breaking up the Rahul-Mayers alliance could be tough for the Kings. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 16:29, 27 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL