IPL

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL on Friday

India teammates Hardik Pandya (right) and Suryakumar Yadav are key players for their IPL sides
India teammates Hardik Pandya (right) and Suryakumar Yadav are key players for their IPL sidesCredit: Steve Bardens

Where to watch Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Suryakumar Yadav top Mumbai Indians runscorer
2pts 100-30 Coral, Ladbrokes

18+begambleaware.org

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans predictions

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans are in imposing form and they are aiming for a sixth win in seven games when they travel to Mumbai Indians.

Openers Shubman Gill (94 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) set up a thumping victory over Lucknow last time out and they face a Mumbai side missing injured fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Mumbai still have plenty of batting talent, however, and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya will be wary of the threat posed by his India teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

The man known as SKY came into the IPL after a hat-trick of ducks against Australia in an ODI series but he has rediscovered the form that took him to the top of the ICC's T20 international batting rankings last year.

Suryakumar's last four scores at the Wankhede Stadium have been 43, 57, 55 and 83 off just 35 balls in Tuesday's win over Bangalore and he could thrill the Mumbai crowd yet again.

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 15:24, 11 May 2023
