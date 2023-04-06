Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Friday
Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Mark Wood top Lucknow Super Giants wicket-taker
1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions
Lucknow Super Giants finished third in their inaugural Indian Premier League campaign last year and there have been early signs that 2023 could be just as successful.
The Super Giants opened with a 50-run thrashing of Delhi Capitals, and although that was followed by defeat to Chennai Super Kings, it was only by a 12-run margin and Lucknow posted an impressive 205-7.
Next up are Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their opener to Rajasthan Royals, and eyes will again be on star batsmen KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran to do the business at the top of the order.
But Lucknow also have an in-form bowler in their ranks in Mark Wood, who has started the IPL season with figures of 5-14 and 3-49 in his first two matches.
Wood has failed to make an impact in the IPL previously, having missed last season through injury, but he looks ready to make his mark and his express pace should cause plenty of problems for the Sunrisers.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport