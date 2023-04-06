Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Friday

England bowler Mark Wood has made a strong start to this season's Indian Premier League
England bowler Mark Wood has made a strong start to this season's Indian Premier LeagueCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Mark Wood top Lucknow Super Giants wicket-taker
1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in their inaugural Indian Premier League campaign last year and there have been early signs that 2023 could be just as successful.

The Super Giants opened with a 50-run thrashing of Delhi Capitals, and although that was followed by defeat to Chennai Super Kings, it was only by a 12-run margin and Lucknow posted an impressive 205-7.

Next up are Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their opener to Rajasthan Royals, and eyes will again be on star batsmen KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran to do the business at the top of the order.

But Lucknow also have an in-form bowler in their ranks in Mark Wood, who has started the IPL season with figures of 5-14 and 3-49 in his first two matches.

Wood has failed to make an impact in the IPL previously, having missed last season through injury, but he looks ready to make his mark and his express pace should cause plenty of problems for the Sunrisers.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 12:40, 6 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL