Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Rinku Singh top Kolkata Knight Riders runscorer

1pt 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals predictions

Rajasthan Royals slipped to a fifth defeat in six matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, when a no-ball and a final-ball six took the Sunrisers to a victory target of 215.

The battered Royals' bowlers may struggle to keep things tight against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders, whose home matches at Eden Gardens have produced some mammoth totals.

Middle-order man Rinku Singh has particularly enjoyed KKR's home games this season, scoring 197 runs from just 127 balls in his five innings, and he is a big price to top-score.

Rinku also hit six sixes in an unbeaten 21-ball 48 to steer Kolkata to an away win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in April and he made 42 not out off 23 in last season's victory over Rajasthan.

Jos Buttler scored 95 in a losing cause for the Royals against Hyderabad while his England teammate Joe Root will be hoping for another chance after failing to bat or bowl during his long-awaited debut for Rajasthan.

