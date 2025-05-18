IPL Predictions & Betting Tips for Monday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where to watch Monday's IPL match

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Mitchell Marsh top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer

1pt 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad odds and prediction

Here are the latest odds for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Monday May 19.

Match result Odds Lucknow Super Giants 8-11 with bet365 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11-10 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad betting preview

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to press the reset button in the Indian Premier League after a run of three straight defeats before the competition's suspension.

It leaves them in a precarious position and they need to win their last three matches to stand any chance of progressing to the playoffs, starting with Monday's contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and best bet

Form is not on the side of Lucknow, who have been on a downward spiral and losing games convincingly.

They went down by 37 runs against Punjab Kings in their last match and by 54 runs in the game before, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are already eliminated with seven defeats from 11 matches, so betting on the match result looks too chancey.

Lucknow Super Giants top runscorer tip: Marsh can make his mark

Nicholas Pooran has shouldered the weight of the runscoring responsibility for Lucknow this term, firing 410 runs in 11 innings, but the team's poor run has coincided with a difficult spell for the West Indies ace.

Mitchell Marsh is worth consideration to topple him in the top Lucknow runscorer market, having scored 378 runs this campaign.

Marsh went for a duck last time out but scored 34 and 45 in his two matches beforehand and made 52 in March's meeting with Hyderabad.

Mitchell Marsh to be top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer – 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

IPL FAQs

Who will win today’s IPL match?

It is hard to settle on a winner of this match given the poor form of Lucknow Super Giants but they are 8-11 favourites to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have already been eliminated.

What are the best IPL bets for Monday

Mitchell Marsh has been a steady source of runs for Lucknow Super Giants this season and he is a value bet at 16-5 to be their top runscorer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What channel is showing Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket. The match starts at 3pm BST.

Read more...

Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.