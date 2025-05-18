- More
IPL Predictions & Betting Tips for Monday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Expert tips, player picks and the latest odds for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live IPL on Sky Sports
Where to watch Monday's IPL match
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday
Best bet
Mitchell Marsh top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer
1pt 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad odds and prediction
Here are the latest odds for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Monday May 19.
|Match result
|Odds
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8-11 with bet365
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11-10 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad betting preview
Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to press the reset button in the Indian Premier League after a run of three straight defeats before the competition's suspension.
It leaves them in a precarious position and they need to win their last three matches to stand any chance of progressing to the playoffs, starting with Monday's contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and best bet
Form is not on the side of Lucknow, who have been on a downward spiral and losing games convincingly.
They went down by 37 runs against Punjab Kings in their last match and by 54 runs in the game before, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are already eliminated with seven defeats from 11 matches, so betting on the match result looks too chancey.
Lucknow Super Giants top runscorer tip: Marsh can make his mark
Nicholas Pooran has shouldered the weight of the runscoring responsibility for Lucknow this term, firing 410 runs in 11 innings, but the team's poor run has coincided with a difficult spell for the West Indies ace.
Mitchell Marsh is worth consideration to topple him in the top Lucknow runscorer market, having scored 378 runs this campaign.
Marsh went for a duck last time out but scored 34 and 45 in his two matches beforehand and made 52 in March's meeting with Hyderabad.
Mitchell Marsh to be top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer – 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
IPL FAQs
Who will win today’s IPL match?
It is hard to settle on a winner of this match given the poor form of Lucknow Super Giants but they are 8-11 favourites to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have already been eliminated.
What are the best IPL bets for Monday
Mitchell Marsh has been a steady source of runs for Lucknow Super Giants this season and he is a value bet at 16-5 to be their top runscorer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
What channel is showing Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket. The match starts at 3pm BST.
Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365
Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle
