Women's T20 World Cup: India v Ireland predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 1pm Monday

Best bet

Smriti Mandhana to score 26 runs or more

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

India Women v Ireland Women preview

India slipped to an 11-run defeat in their blockbuster group clash with England at the Women's T20 World Cup last time out but are still on course to make it out of Group Two and strugglers Ireland are their final opponents.

A fine half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt and a knock of 40 from wicketkeeper Amy Jones consigned India to their first defeat of the tournament last time out but they were impressive in their opening two matches against Pakistan and the West Indies.

Victory over Group Two's basement side Ireland looks a formality with India 1-66 to win the match and punters should turn their attention to the player markets for this contest.

There were some positives for India to take from that England defeat, not least the performance of opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored 52.

Mandhana had still been working her way into the tournament after missing the first game against the Windies but is a top batter and struck an unbeaten 74 against the West Indies as recently as January this year. She can score at least 26 runs in this match.

