India vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup final predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

India vs New Zealand date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Starts 1.30pm

Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Competition T20 World Cup

TV Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

India vs New Zealand betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sanju Samson top India runscorer

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Already advised by James Milton

New Zealand to win T20 World Cup

1pt each-way 12-1, February 5

India vs New Zealand preview

India were not hanging about in their semi-final victory over England as they set a target of 254, and winning the toss looks key for New Zealand's chances as the Ahmedabad pitch has been another batter friendly surface.

Blazing a trail is the India way and batting first could see the defending champions post another insurmountable total, especially with more than 100,000 home fans expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium. More than 185 has been scored in four of the six World Cup matches played at this venue so a big score is what is required even if factoring in what is on the line.

New Zealand must master a method to stop India's destructive top and middle order, something they managed only once in a five-match series there in January, when the Men in Blue posted totals of 238, 209 and 271 in a 4-1 victory.

The Kiwis suffered a four-wicket defeat to England in their final Super Eight clash but they hit back with a nine-wicket demolition of South Africa in the semi-final, where opener Finn Allen stole the show with his unbeaten century coming off just 33 balls.

However, India have won six of their last seven T20 internationals against New Zealand and opener Sanju Samson is fancied to set the tone.

Samson was below his best in that T20 series with New Zealand earlier in the year and he had a slow start to India's World Cup defence. But a score of 97 not out against West Indies was backed up by his knock of 87 in victory over England and, if the Kiwis don't dismiss him early, they should expect to be punished.

The 31-year-old hit 15 boundaries against England, which included seven maximums, while he cleared the rope four times in beating the Windies to show that he is brimming with confidence and it won't take long for him to rack up a score.

India vs New Zealand team news and predicted line-ups



India

Defending champions India are set to name the same line-up which powered past England in the final four.

Predicted line-up: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (c), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand

The Black Caps have no fresh injury concerns and should be unchanged from the semi-final win over South Africa.

Predicted line-up: 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner (c), 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on India vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds India 2-5 New Zealand 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

FAQs for India vs New Zealand

When is India vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup?

The match starts at 1.30pm on Sunday, March 8.

Where is India vs New Zealand being played?

The T20 World Cup final is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand?

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event offer live coverage of India vs New Zealand.

What is the match betting for India vs New Zealand?

South Africa are 2-5 to defend their crown in Sunday's final with New Zealand a 2-1 chance.

