Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Gujarat Titans

1pt 10-11 general

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians predictions

Three teams remain standing in this season's Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians meeting in Ahmedabad on Friday for a right to take on Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's title decider.

Gujarat lost out to Chennai in Tuesday's first Qualifier, going down by 15 runs, but the reigning IPL kings are a quality outfit and are fancied to gain their shot at revenge.

The Titans topped the IPL standings for the second season in succession this year, which is a remarkable achievement given this is just their second campaign in the competition.

India's next big thing Shubman Gill has been their undoubted star with 722 runs in just 15 innings in this year's IPL. But the Titans are anything but a one-man team with a powerful batting unit complemented by a stellar bowling unit led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Mumbai beat Gujarat in the pair's most recent meeting, but the Titans were 55-run victors when the pair met in Ahmedabad a month ago and home advantage may swing this winner-takes-all clash their way again.

