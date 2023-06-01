Gloucestershire v Surrey predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gloucestershire v Surrey

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm

Best bet

Ben Charlesworth top Gloucestershire runscorer

1pt 8-1 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Gloucestershire v Surrey predictions

Surrey have won their last three T20 Blast meetings with Gloucestershire and they are hot favourites to extend that streak in Bristol on Friday.

Chris Jordan's side have already enjoyed success on the road this week, beating Blast holders Hampshire by six wickets on Wednesday thanks to opener Will Jacks, who hit eight sixes in his unbeaten 83 at the Rose Bowl.

Surrey have already demonstrated their batting depth with Australia international Sean Abbott slamming a 34-ball century from number six against Kent at The Oval but Gloucestershire's top-order batters are struggling in this format.

A Surrey attack including Jordan, Abbott, Sunil Narine and the Curran brothers should be too good for the home side so Gloucestershire youngster Ben Charlesworth is a tempting price to top-score from number six.

Charlesworth cracked 52 off 20 balls against Essex at Chelmsford last time out, having made 56 against Glamorgan in his most recent T20 innings in Bristol, and he scored 87 and 71 in his last two County Championship matches before the start of the Blast.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport